‘Harry Potter’ Movies Unlikely To Hit Netflix US Library Despite Dropping In Other Regions

Unfortunately, it is highly unlikely that the 'Harry Potter' films will ever drop in the Netflix U.S. library

As The Inquisitr reported, it wasn’t that long enough that rumors ran wild on various social media platforms claiming the Harry Potter franchise was coming to the Netflix library. Unfortunately, the rumors were not true when they surfaced on social media a few months ago and – to date – they remain untrue.

According to What’s On Netflix – a fan site dedicated to all news related to Netflix – one of the biggest reasons why U.S. subscribers keep getting confused and expecting the Harry Potter franchise to drop is because the magical movies are available for subscribers in other regions.

The problem is social media users see an official Netflix page announce Harry Potter movies are coming but fail to realize the page is for a region other than the U.S. platform. The Netflix fan site goes on to explain that it is highly unlikely that the U.S. or U.K. region will ever see the Harry Potter movies hit their streaming libraries.

All eight of the Harry Potter films including Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 are currently available for Netflix subscribers in Australia, New Zealand, France, Switzerland, and Belgium.

A few, but not all, of the Harry Potter films are also available for Canadian subscribers.

Australia and New Zealand were the most recent regions to acquire all eight Harry Potter movies just last month.

To date, Netflix U.S. subscribers continue to take to social media to beg the streaming giant to consider picking it up and adding it to their content library.

What’s On Netflix speculates there are two major reasons why the Harry Potter movies are unlikely to ever hit the U.S. or U.K. platforms. First, SyFy currently owns the licensing to all of the Harry Potter films, which they regularly air on their network. All of the Harry Potter movies are also available for viewing on the network’s website, similar to the setup that ABC Family (now known as FreeForm) had for years per an agreement with the franchise.

The second reason is that Warner Bros. is currently working on the creation of their own streaming service. Chances are pretty good they won’t want to offer the licensing rights to the Harry Potter films to anyone after the agreement with SyFy ends, so the films will exclusively be on their own streaming library.

All eight Harry Potter films are currently available on the SyFy network website for viewing or they can be ordered via the Netflix DVD rental service.