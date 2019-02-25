‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model Kate Bock Goes Glam In A Black Dress On Instagram

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Bock is well-known among her 430,000-plus Instagram followers for posting her bikini pics on the photo-sharing website. And since she has been associated with the famous magazine for the past seven years, she has carved a name for herself as a famous bikini model.

And although fans seem to eagerly wait for her sultry photos every week, the model surprised them on Sunday evening by posting a new snap wherein she was featured wearing a glamorous black outfit. Although the beautiful dress accentuated the Canadian bombshell’s slender body, it provided considerable coverage which proved that she can pull off all types of looks and doesn’t always have to show skin to win people’s admiration.

Within two hours of going live, the picture amassed a considerable number of likes and fans showered her with compliments. One fan wrote in the comments section that he is in love with Kate, while another one said that she looks “magnificent” and is “simply stunning.” Others, per usual, expressed their appreciation and admiration for the model by posting hearts, kiss, and fire emojis in a typical millennial fashion.

Prior to posting the current snap, Kate posted a video wherein she was featured getting her makeup done for the Milan Fashion Week’s closing show. Although a participant in the fashion extravaganza, Kate didn’t post many pictures from the show on her Instagram page, unlike her fellow models who kept updating their fans with all of their activities during the fashion week.

This could be partially due to the fact that Kate had been busy with her personal life of late, as only a few days ago, she had been holidaying in the Turks And Caicos Islands along with her basketball star beau, Kevin Love.

The 26-year-old model also posted a picture of herself with her man wherein Kate was featured donning her beach attire while Kevin was seen shirtless. And as The Inquisitr earlier reported, the picture became instantly popular among both Kate’s and Kevin’s fans, who not only complimented the couple on how good they look together but also sent their best wishes to the lovebirds for a happy, long-lasting relationship.

The same article detailed that Kate also recently posted some risqué, bikini pictures from her getaway which left her fans hot under the collar.

According to an article by Ocean Drive, the Vancouver native revealed that she had insecurities about the way she looked when she was a teenager because she was taller than everyone in her class and also had braces.