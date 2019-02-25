Emma Stone Writes Sweet Note To Fellow Nominee Marina De Tavira Ahead Of Oscars

Both actresses were nominated for "Best Supporting Actress" at the 91st Academy Awards.

Emma Stone is sending well wishes to fellow nominee Marina de Tavira, Us Weekly is reporting. Both actresses have been nominated for “Best Supporting Actress” at the 91st Academy Awards. Stone is being recognized for her work in The Favourite, while de Tavira is being acknowledged for her performance in Roma. Stone is a classy competitor, and de Tavira uploaded a photo of a bouquet of flowers and sweet note from Stone to her Instagram.

“Congratulations!” the note reads. “It’s a huge honor to be nominated alongside you. Have an incredible night!”

“The honor is mine,” de Tavira wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. She followed up her original English caption with a Spanish translation for her Spanish-speaking fans.

While de Tavira is celebrating her first Oscar nomination, Stone’s is experiencing her third. She won the award for “Best Actress” in 2017’s ceremony for her performance in La La Land. If de Tavira or Stone doesn’t score Best Supporting Actress at this year’s ceremony, the Oscar could go to Stone’s The Favourite co-star Rachel Weiz, Amy Adams for her performance in Vice, or Regina King for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk.

With such revered actresses in the category who provided stunning work this past year, it’ll certainly be stiff competition. Still, many people are rooting for newcomer de Tavira. According to Refinery29, the Mexican actress was completely stunned when she found out she was being recognized for portraying the complex character “Sofia” in the black-and-white Netflix film.

“I really was not expecting to be nominated,” de Tavira shared. “But I’m so grateful. I never thought that [the Academy] would take the time to look at Sofía. I think it’s a character that doesn’t pop out immediately in the film… But I’m really grateful. There’s no words.”

Roma is de Tavira’s first real mainstream project, and the movie garnered a stunning 10 Academy Award nominations this year. Before this film, de Tavira could be recognized for her work in Cómo Cortar a Tu Patán (How to Break Up With Your Douchebag), Telemundo’s El Señor de los Cielos (The Lord of the Skies), Amazon’s Falco, or Netflix’s Ingobernable. Sofia, however, is undoubtedly her breakout role. Her performance as a Mexican mother in the 1970’s who battles it out with her nanny resulted in her being signed to United Talent Agency (UTA,) which could mean more powerful roles for the actress.