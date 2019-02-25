Lady Gaga Loses Best Actress Oscar To Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga got a new golden trophy to add to her mantlepiece tonight but it isn’t for acting. The singer turned actress lost the Best Actress category at the Oscars tonight to Olivia Colman who played Queen Anne in The Favorite.

The win was a major upset as many had pegged like had Glenn Close as the front-runner for her critically acclaimed turn in The Wife. Close had also won several of the major awards for Best Actress in the lead up to the Oscars which is usually an indication of a forthcoming Academy Award win.

Fans of Gaga’s expressed disappointment that she did not win on social media But the night was not a complete loss for Gaga and her Little Monsters. Earlier in the ceremony, she and co-writers won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Shallow.” She also performed the song live with her co-star and director, Bradley Cooper. Their chemistry onstage further fueled speculation on social media that the two might be dating.

In her speech, she thanked her Cooper for trusting her with the role.

“Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could have sung this song with me but you,” she said. “Thank you for believing in us.”

Cooper was nominated for Best Actor but lost to Rami Malek who played Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The way that Gaga landed the role in A Star Is Born is the stuff of movie legend. In an interview with Stephen Colbert, she revealed that Bradley Cooper, the film’s director, saw her perform a jazz set that included a cover of Edith Piaf’s “La Vie En Rose.” (Fun fact: that scene was later recreated in the movie.)

After that night, she learned that Cooper wanted to meet her and he came to her house. Ever the gracious hostess, the “Born This Way” heated up a pan of left-over Italian food for him and they later sang together at her piano.

That’s when she learned about Cooper’s hidden talent. As everyone who saw the film now knows, he can sing really well.

“I was like Bradley, you have a voice!” she said.

Earlier in the interview, she praised Cooper for helping her to feel confident that she could handle being the lead actress in her first feature film.

“There can be 100 people in a room and 99 don’t believe in you and just one does and Bradley Cooper believed in me and I would not be here without him today,” she said. “He’s incredible.”

Lady Gaga has previously been nominated for Best Original Song for co-writing “Til It Happens To You,” a song for the 2015 documentary, The Hunting Ground, which is about sexual assault on college campuses. The song lost that year to Sam Smith and Jimmy Naples’ “Writing’s On The Wall,” a song written for the James Bond movie, Spectre.