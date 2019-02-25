A Restaurant In Buffalo Bills Country Is Offering The ‘Robert Kraft Sandwich’ — Jerked And Pulled Pork

Robert Kraft apparently isn’t getting much sympathy in Buffalo Bills country.

The charges against the New England Patriots owner for allegedly soliciting a prostitute has led to a wave of mockery online from fans of teams that had been subjected to hearing about how superior the “Patriot Way” is for years. Kraft’s impending arrest is leading to plenty of jokes, including one from the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que restaurant in Syracuse. The eatery tweeted on Sunday about its special “Robert Kraft sandwich” — which is made of jerked and pulled pork.

The restaurant’s tweet has gotten some viral attention, with many retweeting it as a dig at the Patriots owner. The restaurant is from Syracuse, which is located in Central New York close to the line where Buffalo Bills territory blends into the fandom of the New York Jets and Giants — a hotbed of hatred for the Patriots. The restaurant also has another location in Rochester, which is closer to Buffalo and solidly in anti-Patriots land.

There are many others joining in the mockery of Kraft. In Florida, the spa where he allegedly sought the services of a prostitute has turned into something of a tourist attraction for fans of other teams, with the New York Post spotting many wearing opposing teams’ gear taking pictures by the storefront of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

One fan told the newspaper that the trip to the site of the alleged dirty deeds was cathartic after growing up in Boston and having to live with the Patriots.

“Spending a long time in Boston and not being from there, I have a long animosity towards the Patriots,” said lawyer Rachel Mazzarella, who added that it was “amusing he was caught this this way, but it’s also highlighting the issue of sexual exploitation.”

The story showed a picture of a fan wearing a New York Jets jersey and a beaming smile, as someone took a picture of him in front of the spa.

This week ONLY stop into the Syracuse Dinosaur to get a Robert Kraft aka the Jerked and Pulled Sandwich. https://t.co/V6FvD4RhaU. #DinosaurBBQ #DinoBBQSYR #IgotSauced pic.twitter.com/tWiP52PwzR — Dinosaur BBQ (@Dinosaur_BBQ) February 24, 2019

Robert Kraft doesn’t seem too bothered by the allegations against him. After denying the charges, the billionaire Patriots owner jetted off to Beverly Hills, where he was spotted at a swanky pre-Oscar party with other big-name celebrities, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Kraft has yet to be arrested on the misdemeanor charge, but is expected to turn himself in sometime in the coming days. He faces up to 60 days in jail if convicted of the solicitation of prostitution charge.