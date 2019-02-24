Grace Elizabeth Sizzles In A Glamorous Blue Dress As She Walks The Ramp For Moschino

Glamor model Grace Elizabeth has been walking the ramp for many fashion brands lately. The model recently participated in a fashion show for Moschino during the Milan Fashion Week wherein she donned a pretty, teal-colored strapless dress to accentuate her figure. She teamed the gorgeous dress with long, pink gloves and accessorized with a studded, silver belt, matching jewelry, and a studded red purse. She opted for a pair of brown sandals, wore a full face of makeup, and finished off her look with a large blonde wig to pull off a very retro, Barker’s beauty look.

The model posted the picture on Instagram which immediately gained traction, amassing more than 16,000 likes as of the writing of this piece. One fan commented that Grace is the most versatile model in the fashion industry because she looks good in all types of attires and hairdos. Another fan added that she has all the qualities of becoming a supermodel because she is not only beautiful and sexy but also has an amazing gait. Other fans, per usual, showered Grace with hundreds of heart and kiss emojis to express their admiration, while still, others posted complimentary words and phrases like, “extremely hot,” “absolutely stunning,” and “cute real-life barbie” to show their love for the model.

According to an article by Elle Magazine, Jeremy Scott’s Moschino shows are always thematic in nature and the recent show was no different as it was based on American game show, Price is Right. Other models who participated in the show included Kaia Gerber, Jasmine Sanders, and Bella Hadid.

Apart from Moschino, Grace also walked for other well-known designer brands, including but not limited to, Italian fashion house Etro, Roberto Cavalli, Philosophy, and Missoni. And because fans can’t get enough of her snaps, she posted glimpses of almost all the looks that she pulled off during the Milan Fashion Week which completely stunned her fans and followers.

Among all the pictures that she posted to Instagram, one of them stood out wherein she was featured donning two stunning grey dressed from Philosophy which not only showcased her amazing figure but the color also suited her very well as pointed out by her fans in the comments section. The post racked up more than 25,000 likes after just a day of having been posted.

In an interview with The Fashion Spot, the Victoria’s Secret model was asked 21 questions so that fans could get to know her better. During the interview, the model talked about her most memorable runway experience and said the following.