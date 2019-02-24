Bella Thorne Spills Out Of Dress With Plunging Neckline In Sultry Snapshot

Bella Thorne turned the heat up a few notches for her 18.9 million Instagram followers just a few hours ago by sharing a sultry snapshot of herself sitting on an unmade bed while rocking a revealing ensemble.

The 21-year-old model donned a unique red and black dress with a deep neckline that plunged all the way to her waist. Thorne sat with her legs crossed on the bed as the picture cut off right at her knees which prevented her followers from seeing how short or long the dress actually was.

From the waist down, the dress was solid black with a bold red heart pattern. The top half of the steamy ensemble featured nothing more than thick black straps that extended from her shoulders to her waist as the deep neckline left the center of her torso completely exposed from neck to navel.

The revealing attire put her toned tummy and side bust on full display. The predominately black dress complemented well with her perfect milky pale complexion.

Bella’s multi-colored tresses looked messy and unkempt as they flowed down her body and over one of her shoulders. The young actress was heavily accessorized with several necklaces of varying lengths hanging from her neck, multiple bracelets on each wrist, several piercings, and rings on nearly every finger.

In just three hours since Bella posted the seductive photo on her Instagram, her massive amount of followers wasted no time reacting with just over 300,000 likes and 2,300 comments.

In the caption of the photo, the young model teased that the snapshot was taken with a Samsung. Her caption resulted in the comments containing a mixture of those complementing her on her gorgeous outfit and those participating in the never ending debate over whether an iPhone or an Android is the better smartphone.

Many iPhone users joked that Bella’s steamy photo would look even better if it had been taken with an Apple product instead of one made by Samsung.

“You are the monument to feminine beauty,” one follower gushed in the comments.

A second added: “You’re so yummy, what a freaking queen.”

“I’d tell you it would have looked better on an iPhone,” a third joked.

On her Instagram Story, Bella recently treated her followers to an array of short video clips featuring her cat drinking water out of a sink faucet from different angles. She chased the video clips with a photo of what looked like herself licking the camera.