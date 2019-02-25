Oscars Winners: See Who Left The Show With An Academy Award In Hand

The 91st Academy Awards were handed out on Sunday, February 24, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Oscars “recognize and uphold excellence” in movies.

The month’s leading up to the ceremony were marred with controversy, as noted by Variety, from the Academy’s failed proposal to add a popular film category to the ballot; to the organization’s decision to hand out several awards during the commercial breaks of ABC’s live telecast, which was overturned after protests; to another abandoned initiative in which only two of the five tunes nominated for best original song would have been performed live at the ceremony.

However, the most talked about issue that plagued this year’s Academy Awards was the subject of its host. In December, it was announced that Kevin Hart would serve as the emcee. But after homophobic tweets that the comedian had made it the past resurfaced, he dropped out of the gig. As a result, the Academy decided to go hostless for the 2019 broadcast.

After all was said and done, though, the Oscars seemed to go off without a hitch.

The rock band Queen, with Adam Lambert on lead vocals, opened up the show with a performance of “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions,” both of which are featured in the Academy Award-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Then, Saturday Night Live vets Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph took the stage for a short opening monologue and to present the evening’s very first award, Actress in a Supporting Role, which went to If Beale Street Could Talk star Regina King.

Other highlights of the night included Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s show-stopping performance of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey re-enacting dialogue from Wayne’s World as they introduced Best Picture nominee Bohemian Rhapsody, and Spike Lee jumping into Samuel L. Jackson’s arms onstage after winning the Oscar for Writing (Adapted Screenplay) for BlacKkKlansman.

As for the awards, many different films were honored. Bohemian Rhapsody was the winningest movie, with a total of four Oscars, and Black Panther, Roma, and Green Book all earned three Academy Awards.

Below is the complete list of winners at the 91st Academy Awards.

BEST PICTURE

Green Book

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

COSTUME DESIGN

Black Panther, Ruth Carter

DIRECTING

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Free Solo

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Period. End of Sentence.

FILM EDITING

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Roma (Mexico)

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Vice, Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe, and Patricia Dehaney

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson

Music (Original Song)

“Shallow,” from A Star Is Born, music and lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther, Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Bao

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Skin

SOUND EDITING

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

SOUND MIXING

Bohemian Rhapsody, Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin, and John Casali

VISUAL EFFECTS

First Man, Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles, and J.D. Schwalm

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

BlacKkKlansman, Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Green Book, Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly