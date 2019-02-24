Lady Gaga ‘Nervous’ For Oscars After Losing At Golden Globes, Per ‘HL’

Lady Gaga is said to be very nervous about Sunday night’s Oscars. The singer turned actress is allegedly worried that she won’t win an Academy Award after she was snubbed at the Golden Globes.

According to Hollywood Life, Lady Gaga is worried about going home from the Oscars empty handed. The A Star Is Born actress is nominated for multiple categories, including Best Actress. However, since she lost out on the acting accolade at the Golden Globe Awards, she’s worried she won’t win at the Academy Awards either.

“Because of this, it is making her feel a bit nervous going into the rest of awards season. She was so disappointed that she decided to dip out of a few parties much earlier than planned. She had actually planned on partying the night away to celebrate. She was very confident that both she and Bradley [Cooper] and the film itself, too, would win big and it embarrassed Gaga slightly to not have one,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to add that it’s important for the singer to make a name for herself in Hollywood as a serious actress, not just the singer/songwriter than fans have come to know her as.

“Gaga poured her heart and soul into this film and she wants to win during this awards season. It’s extremely important to her to be taken as a serious actress,” an insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lady Gaga and her A Star Is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper, have been making their rounds at the Oscar parties. During one party, Gaga reportedly ran into her former fiance, Christian Carino, whom she split with just days ago.

Us Weekly reports that Gaga and Carino bumped into one another at the party and had a quick exchange. They were civil to one another, but didn’t speak long before Christian took off into another room.

Meanwhile, Gaga had attended the party with Cooper, and sources claim that the pair spent the night at the party huddled up together in the corner where they talked all night. The insider also reveals that the co-stars were very close and that they almost looked like a couple. Bradley’s girlfriend, model, Irina Shayk, was not in attendance at the party.

Fans will get to see more of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper when they perform their duet, “Shallow” at the Oscars on Sunday night.