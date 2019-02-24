Viki Odintcova Dons A Thong And A Transparent Top To Stun Her 4 Million Instagram Fans

Russian model Viki Odintcova is well-known among her legions of ardent admirers for posting skin-baring photographs on her Instagram account and in order to keep everyone engaged and interested in her modeling activities, the model posts sultry pics every week.

Sunday morning was no exception as the model took to her account and shared yet another eye-popping image which left her fans completely mesmerized. In the snap, the 25-year-old model is featured striking a side pose while sitting on a bed. The model wore a transparent, ribbed white shirt that she tied from the back in order to make it tighter in terms of its fitting. In the process, she accentuated her curves which left her fans drooling over her sexiness.

And to spice things up, she donned a thong that allowed her to put her well-toned thighs, booty, and her smooth legs on full display. The model raised her arms up to hold her hair and wore a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous. Just after 24 hours of going live and as of the writing of this piece, the picture in question accrued more than 186,000 likes and close to 1,200 comments wherein fans openly expressed how much they admire Viki’s sexy body.

One devout fan wrote that the model’s body is irresistibly hot, and he wants to date her, while another one wrote that Viki is not only the “sexiest woman alive” but she also has a naturally-beautiful face, unlike many models who opt for plastic surgeries. Expressing his admiration, another male fan wrote the following message for Viki.

“You definitely have the hottest body and the most beautiful face among all the Instagram models. I adore you and I use your pictures as a screen saver on my mobile devices.”

Viki, who works for the famous Moscow-based modeling agency Mavrin, was recently featured in the new ad campaign for Guess. According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, Viki posted four pictures from the photo shoot on her Instagram page and admitted in the caption that she is really excited to be recognized by the well-known fashion brand.

She also took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of a Guess poster, which was seen to be displayed outside of a clothing outlet. Viki wrote that she felt very proud to see herself on the poster.

Apart from her popularity on social media, Viki has also been featured in Maxim — a men’s magazine which is well-known for publishing skin-baring photographs of hot models from across the globe. That apart, Viki has also appeared in Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine under their famous “lovely lady of the day” section.