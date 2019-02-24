Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia Gerber Displays Modeling Talent At The Milan Fashion Week

Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber has proven time and again that she is a very talented model and possesses all the qualities of being a supermodel. After rocking the runway at the Men’s Fashion Week, Kaia is back in action as she totally killed it at the runway while displaying some gorgeous Versace outfits at the Milan Fashion Week 2019.

Kaia not only stunned those who were in attendance during the fashion show, but she also posted glimpses of her graceful gait on Instagram which garnered a lot of love and appreciation from her 4.2 million fans. In the newest picture, Kaia is featured wearing a black, leather mini skirt with lace detailing that allowed her to showcase her long, sexy legs. The 17-year-old stunner paired it with a black leather jacket that she wore atop a magenta-colored high-neck sweater.

Kaia wore her hair into a tight bun, wore minimal makeup, and accessorized with a blue purse to match the lace detailing on her skirt. She finished off her look with a pair of gold sandals teamed with some magenta socks to pull off a very wintery look.

Within a day of having been posted, the picture in question racked up 142,000 likes and close to 600 comments wherein fans appreciated Kaia for her amazing body as well as the confidence that she displayed at the runway.

Before posting the current picture, Kaia shared a few more pictures from the fashion week wherein she could be seen walking the ramp for different designers, including Prada, Fendi, Max Mara, and Marc Jacobs. And although all the outfits that Kaia wore provided considerable coverage to her body, the pictures continued to be favorited by a large number of her fans who can’t seem to get enough of her style and beauty.

Commenting on one of her pictures – wherein she was featured strutting down the ramp for Fendi – one fan wrote that Kaia is one of the most amazing models that he has ever seen while others called her gorgeous and sexy and appreciated her for giving a shoutout to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld for his amazing creations.

To pay tribute to the legendary art director, Kaia also posted a picture of herself wherein she could be seen standing next to Lagerfeld. Remembering his fashion legacy, Kaia wrote that she cannot put into words how lucky all the models who worked with Karl are to have been gifted with his vision and added that he will always be loved.

According to an article by Vogue Italia, although Cindy Crawford is a big inspiration for Kaia, she is making a name for herself in the industry by working very hard. The article quoted Miuccia Prada who said the following to describe Kaia’s talent.