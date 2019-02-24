American ‘Playboy’ Bunny Rachel Cook Flaunts Her Insane Beach Body In Sports Bra, Little Else

American Playboy model Rachel Cook is one of the most beautiful women on Instagram, and she has the rabid fan base to back that claim up. Her enviable physique and smoldering good looks combine in most of her snapshots to provide the picture of a woman wholly in control of her image and of her professional profile.

In her most recent Instagram share, Rachel can be seen rocking a clingy sports bra which leaves very little to the imagination. The fabric clings to every curve of her iconic figure with aplomb, showcasing her flawless skin and her rock-hard abdominal muscles. Her chestnut tresses are styled in a cute little bun atop her head, with some locks falling lose to frame her face.

Opting for a natural, neutral makeup look, Rachel has applied a bit of blush, some light foundation, and some extremely dark mascara to extend the length of her eyelashes. While her eyebrows are certainly shaped, they do not look drawn on or heavily altered in any way, in keeping with the casual aesthetic common to the photographic frame. A nude lip, a crooked smile, sky-blue eyes, and a glowing complexion all work in tandem to create a complimentary visage.

Rachel chose to accessorize her look with a delicate metal necklace with an equally fragile pendant.

In the caption attending the sexy, yet sporty look, Rachel Cook revealed to her audience that she had seen the 1990s boy band Backstreet Boys live last night, and that she had been in awe of the nostalgic performance. Her fans and followers seemed to appreciate her candor, offering up almost 80,000 likes, in addition to nearly 500 comments in very short order in response.

“I can just imagine that you use to jump on your bed Lol, like a crazed teen…,” one user wrote, complete with a laughing-crying emoji. A second Instagram fan quipped, “Saw this photo this afternoon, it was everything I could have dreamed of,” with a matching emoji.

Rachel Cook has made headlines most recently for a profile conducted by Mandatory. Capturing the red-hot American model in a variety of candid poses and postures, the outlet made it very clear that the fun and vivacious Playboy vixen could bring an unexpected element to any situation to which she was introduced.

“Cook always keeps busy and there is always something entertaining going on with her social media channels. From vlogs on YouTube (you’re going to want to subscribe to that, too) to gracing the pages of Playboy, you won’t regret giving her a follow and scroll.”

Her admirers absolutely adore her — despite a bit of confusion in often being confused for She’s All That starlet Rachel Leigh Cook — and are always in anticipation of seeing just what she will share with them next.