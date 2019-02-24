Steve Bannon Believes Trump Will Win Bigger In 2020 Than 2016

Bannon asserts that Trump will run and win by a big margin in the next election.

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon is telling the country to buckle up because they haven’t seen the peak of the president’s popularity yet, but he says they will in the 2020 presidential election results. Bannon is predicting that Trump will run and win by a large margin against whomever the Democratic Party puts forward.

Newsweek says that he has “zero” doubt that the president will run, and he believes his former boss will score decisive numbers at the polls.

Bannon was a guest on the CBS show Face The Nation this morning and boasted that the strong economy that Trump created will certainly convince the public to re-elect the real estate developer who has been embattled by the Mueller investigation.

He says that America has allowed the Democrats to take control of the House which will lead to a battle in 2020 which is going to be epic. Bannon says the Trump reelection slogan is “Keep America Great,” pointing out the changes he says Trump has made.

But Bannon doesn’t believe that Trump will have an easy time clawing back after all of the reports and interrogations by the House committees. He also thinks that the time after the Mueller reports drop will be critical for Trump’s success and survival.

“And that will be triggered by the release of the Mueller report here in the next couple of weeks.”

Steve Bannon might be serving as a Trump cheerleader now, but it wasn’t long ago that he was bad-mouthing members of Trump’s core team including the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort and Donald Trump Jr., calling their behavior at the Trump Tower meeting “treasonous.”

The Inquisitr says that Bannon had choice words for Donald Trump Jr., in particular, saying that if the oldest son of the president goes in front of a panel for questioning, he’s going to find himself in deep trouble.

“They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

He said that for three senior advisers to the Trump campaign to have a meeting with Russian officials in a Trump-owned property was just stupid, and instead of meeting at Trump Tower, he would have thought a generic hotel in a remote location would have been a better choice if he were calling the shots.