‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says The Infinity Stones Are The Big Threat, Not Thanos

What will come of the stones if and when Thanos is defeated?

A new Avengers: Endgame theory has taken over Reddit, a site which has spawned hundreds of theories since Infinity War concluded last year. In this newest theory from user ankitm13, it’s being suggested that the big bad of Endgame isn’t Thanos, but the Infinity Stones themselves. The Redditor believes that the biggest threat in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been right in front of viewers’ eyes since their first appearances in different films.

Since the stones are no longer scattered and are in one location, they still pose quite a real threat. The Infinity Gauntlet might be damaged, but that doesn’t mean the power of the stones has lessened by any means.

“I feel the greater threat that is being talked about (a threat even greater than Thanos) in Avengers Endgame are the Infinity stones. As Wong explained, the stones were scattered right from the beginning of the universe. When they were lost, it was fine. Now that Thanos brought them together, united them and made them a threat. Let’s say Avengers defeat Thanos, then the Infinity stones would just lay there, waiting to be claimed by next wannabe villain or superhuman looking to harness its powers for his own good. So the stones still need to be separated and their fate to be decided,” part of the theory reads.

'Avengers: Endgame' Theory Claims Collecting Infinity Stones Is Unnecessary: https://t.co/0XbidlTWVG — Inverse (@inversedotcom) February 22, 2019

Ankitm13’s theory suggests that Thanos will be defeated, but that will leave the stones in one place just ready for someone else to take. If this is the case, the Avengers will likely be the ones with the stones and will separate them as they had done in previous films.

It’s possible, however, that due to time travel, at the time that Thanos is defeated, all of the stones may not be in the same place like the theory suggests. If the remaining Avengers time travel back to the Battle of New York in the first Avengers film, only two of the stones would be together: the Space and Mind stones. This would mean the Reality, Time, Power, and Soul stones would still be scattered throughout the galaxy.

'Avengers: Endgame' Theory Says Avengers Are Going After Something Other Than Infinity Stones Stones https://t.co/BgGEe0fd7O pic.twitter.com/dm8liJ1rTM — Captain Obvious LTC10K (@Mr_CaptnObvious) February 21, 2019

The stones are already a threat on their own, as was clarified recently with a bio update in Marvel’s database regarding Loki. It was revealed that Loki was under the control of the Mind stone in the first Avengers movie, which caused him to act erratically as he tried to take over the planet.

What will come of the stones remains to be seen, but the answer will arrive shortly since Endgame is just two months away.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, and Anthony Mackie.