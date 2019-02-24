Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Hinting That He May Run For President In 2024

Donald Trump Jr. may be looking to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

The eldest son of President Donald Trump seems to be dropping hints that he wants to run for president in 2024, including posting an Instagram Story where he highlighted a fan who mentioned him as a contender in the later election cycle. As the Independent noted, the mention came amid growing speculation that Trump Jr. may be angling toward a career in politics himself, likely picking up his father’s path as a reality television star and businessman rather than the traditional path to the White House through military service, politics, and top government posts.

Even if he doesn’t run for president, Donald Trump Jr. may have other political ambitions in mind. In the first few months after his father took office, Trump Jr. faced speculation that he may try to challenge Andrew Cuomo in the 2018 governor’s race in New York. Though Trump shot down the speculation at the time, he acknowledged that he was interested in a run at politics one day.

“Maybe someday,” Trump said (via the Independent).

“It’s not something I’m doing now. But you never know, it’s fascinating stuff.”

For now, Donald Trump Jr. remains an important asset to his father’s political power. As President Trump has made 2020 presidential campaign stops and stumped for other Republican candidates, he’s often tapped his son to appear at rallies, and Trump Jr. seems to have strong sway among the president’s supporters.

During the lead-up to the 2018 midterm elections, Trump Jr. held rallies to standing room only crowds in a number of critical states. Just days before the election, he appeared in South Carolina to stump for Republican Katie Arrington, with more than 700 people registering for an event at the Port Royal Plaza — a room that fit just 288 people. As the Island Packet noted at the time, Trump Jr. implored those in attendance to come out to vote for Arrington and to encourage as many friends as possible for the key race in a district his father had won in 2016.

Donald Trump Jr hints he could run for president in 2024 https://t.co/izptLpNlXy pic.twitter.com/m8XEkgkaR0 — The Independent (@Independent) February 24, 2019

Arrington ended up losing her race to Democrat Con Chellis.

Donald Trump Jr. has also picked up a large following on social media, where he serves as one of his father’s most vocal and influential surrogates as he launches attacks against Trump Sr.’s political opponents.

Despite the speculation, Donald Trump Jr. has not given any official indications about future plans to run for president.