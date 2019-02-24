‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Ant-Man Will Interact With A Young Hank Pym

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

No one really took Ant-Man seriously when the film came out back in 2015. It is one of the lowest performing movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to date, but if MCU fans knew then what they know now, they probably would have rushed to the theaters. It turns out that Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is going to play a major part in Avengers: Endgame, after being absent in 2018’s Infinity War.

Dozens of theories have already revolved around the Quantum Realm (QR) and how it’s going to be key in defeating Thanos in Endgame. Ant-Man was left drifting in the QR at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp after Hope Van Dyne, Janet Van Dyne, and Hank Pym disintegrated as a result of Thanos’ snap. A new theory, suggested by Redditor burghguy3, suggests that Scott will be sucked into a time vortex, throwing him into the past where he meets a younger Hank Pym.

“I think most people have seen the theories from the Endgame trailer that Scott was back in 1993 in front of Stark Industries. Well, if he is, I don’t think that would be his first stop. I think if he suddenly came out of the QR and realized he was back in 1993, his first stop would be to Hank. Hank was his mentor, Hank knew about the QR, about the suits, I mean, he literally invented the Pym Particles that brought him to the past,” burghguy3 theorized.

At the end of the first Endgame trailer, Scott is seen outside of a compound asking whoever is watching a security camera to let him in. While some believe he is outside of the Avengers facility, others think he is outside of an old Stark Industries building. A date in the corner of the security camera footage either says 1993, or 1983 which is what the Redditor is basing their theory around. It should also be noted that the word “archive” appears next to the mysterious date.

After being questioned by fans about the discrepancy regarding the date, burghguy3 commented that he still thinks Scott will interact with Hank in some way, causing the scientist to further his work with Pym particles.

Whether Scott meets with a younger Hank remains to be seen, but with Endgame just three months away, only time will tell.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.