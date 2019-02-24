Katherine Langford’s Mysterious Role In ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Has Two Possible Solutions

Who will the '13 Reasons Why' actress be portraying?

Theories surrounding Avengers: Endgame are everywhere on the internet and a new one pops up every single day. The film is just three months away and a certain role has fans beyond confused. It was confirmed that 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford had a part in the upcoming Avengers flick, and now everyone is trying to decipher what role she is going to play.

One of the biggest theories surrounding Katherine’s role is that she is going to be playing Drax the Destroyer’s daughter, MoonDragon. Reddit user FableArtist has come up with the new, very detailed theory about the character that not many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have heard of until now.

Since Guardians of the Galaxy, it was revealed that Drax’s wife and daughter were both murdered by Thanos, but the new theory is suggesting that his daughter never died, and eventually took on the persona of MoonDragon. In the comics, MoonDragon was much like Gamora and was an adopted daughter of Thanos.

The theory also suggests that MoonDragon is the one to save Tony Stark and Nebula who are drifting in space after losing to Thanos on Titan. The trailer for Endgame shows a withered Tony fading away on the Guardians’ ship as he leaves a message for Pepper Potts saying he doesn’t have much time left.

MoonDragon will supposedly happen upon Tony and Nebula while searching for Thanos herself and aid the two and the rest of the Avengers in reversing the effects of the snap, according to FableArtist.

Introducing a brand new hero in Endgame could be highly unlikely as the film is a culmination of 10 years of films and bringing in a newcomer to help defeat Thanos might not satisfy the MCU’s loyal fans.

Another theory has suggested that Katherine will be playing Morgan Stark, the daughter of Tony and Pepper. In Infinity War, Tony reveals to Pepper that he had a very real dream about them having a daughter named Morgan, who many fans believe will be in Endgame. Since Katherine is a grown woman, her role as Morgan would have to be one set in the future, possibly towards the end of Endgame if Tony survives and ends up having his child with Pepper.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, and Anthony Mackie.