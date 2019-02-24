Donald Trump ‘Greatest Threat’ To America Since Civil War, Says Top Democrat

In a radio interview aired Sunday, top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler of New York, described President Donald Trump as the “greatest threat” to American democracy since the Civil War, The Hill reports.

“I view this president and his conduct as the greatest threat to the democratic system and to the constitutional government since the Civil War,” he said.

The New York Democrat listed a number of reasons he thinks Donald Trump is the single biggest threat to democracy in the United States since the Civil War, including the president’s “threatening” of journalists and the judiciary committee, and his characterization of individuals who dare criticize him as “treasonous.”

The House Judiciary Committee chairman also announced a number of probes into the Trump administration, saying that the House of Representatives will soon hold hearings pertaining to the president’s alleged abuses of power and obstruction of justice.

“Clearly…there have been major abuses of power, major obstruction of justice, obvious violations of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. All of these have to be looked at,” Nadler said.

The New York representative explained that such hearings would not focus on criminal activity. On the contrary, he said, they would focus on actions conducted in a “noncriminal manner.” Meaning, the House will likely look into Donald Trump’s alleged violating of norms, as well as the president’s perceived threats to the United States’ democratic system.

The Democratic Party will also seek to force the publication of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report, Nadler announced.

This comes as no surprise, given that other Democrats have indicated that ensuring Robert Mueller’s report is available to the public in full is one of their top priorities.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, echoing Jerrold Nadler, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff warned the Justice Department against withholding the Mueller report.

According to Schiff, President Trump — who is being accused of collaborating with official Moscow to sway the 2016 presidential election in his favor — should welcome the publication of the special counsel’s final memo.

Mueller has been appointed to investigate the alleged collusion and, according to Schiff, he could be called to testify before Congress, and his report will be subpoenaed if necessary.

“We are going to get to the bottom of this. We are going to share this information with the public. And if the president is serious about all his claims of exoneration, then he should welcome the publication of the report,” Schiff said.

Schiff and Nadler’s statements come amid reports that Mueller is bringing his investigation to an end. Both men are top Democrats, and both have the power to launch investigations against Donald Trump.

Furthermore, according to the Hill, as Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler would be in charge of overseeing impeachment investigations, should House Democrats pursue them.