‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory: The Hulk Was Snapped In ‘Infinity War,’ But Not Bruce Banner

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War

There’s a new Avengers: Endgame theory everyone is talking about, which actually focuses on events from 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. The tantalizing new theory suggests that the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) actually died during the snap in the last film. The confusing part about the theory suggests that Bruce Banner is snapped away, just the Hulk persona within him.

Reddit user angrydanmarin is the brains behind the new perplexing theory, saying that the Hulk was snapped away, along with other superheroes like Black Panther, the Winter Soldier, Spider-Man and Star-Lord. It’s a rather short theory, which is focused around Bruce Banner’s reaction once the characters begin turning into dust.

Once the remaining Avengers come together after the snap, Bruce’s head slumps down while he’s still in the Veronica body armor. The Redditor believes this is the moment when the Hulk is snapped away, but since it’s just a persona and within Bruce, he doesn’t disintegrate the same way the rest of the superheroes did.

Furthermore, angrydanmarin believes that this is why the Hulk refused to come out during the movie — because he was afraid of the impending doom. Bruce struggled with trying to unleash the Hulk throughout the entire movie, and the green giant was only in the film’s opening scene, when Thanos and the Black Order took over the ship holding him, Thor, Loki, and the remaining Asgardians from Ragnarok.

This theory could fold nicely into the very popular Professor Hulk theory, which suggests Bruce will take on the new role in Endgame. It’s a much smaller version of the Hulk everyone is used to and is the perfect combination of both the gamma-radiated superhero and the professor. Bruce is said to activate the body of the Hulk within him, but keep his mind alongside it. The normal Hulk is sort of a dumbed down version of Bruce, which does not operate the same way as his human form.

Fans are jumping on the new theory surrounding the Hulk’s death, but that doesn’t mean he won’t make an appearance somewhere in Endgame. If there is, in fact, time travel in the upcoming film, or if the events of the snap are reversed, moviegoers will likely be treated to a very live and fully-formed Hulk.

