Busty ‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Raine Michael Shakes Her Thing In A Bikini On Instagram

Sports Illustrated model Raine Michaels was featured in one of the publications’s recent Instagram posts, as she’s busy on a photoshoot with them in the Bahamas. The short video clip showed Raine in a sequined silver bikini as she tugged at the bottoms. The model smiled widely and wore her hair down, as she twisted her body to show off the front and back of her bikini. The video was then looked into a GIF, which had been played almost 80,000 times.

The model is keeping her fans tuned into her daily life also through her personal page. This includes a new post of her in a white bikini. It appeared to be a photo of a Polaroid, or she used a filter like it. Raine tugged at the middle of her bikini top as she smiled for the camera. She also posted a portrait of herself in a strapless black shirt, joking in the caption that she does own clothes.

It’s no wonder she’s making such comments, however, as she has been busy posting bikini photos. Most of the swimsuit updates are sneak peeks from SI photoshoots. Before her current stint in the Bahamas, Michaels took part in a shoot that featured models on black Fae swimwear. Many models received fake tans for the occasion, including Raine, who appeared to rock a very deep tan.

Raine previously spoke with Fox News about her experience walking the runway for the first time. No doubt her exposure with Sports Illustrated will continue to propel her into the spotlight, but she has the brand to thank for all of the new exposure.

“Oh my gosh, I was so nervous. The only thing I could think about was ‘Don’t fall, don’t fall, don’t fall.’ And I wasn’t even wearing heels! So I was like, it can’t be that hard. But I had never walked a runway in my life. So I was really nervous.”

Michaels also revealed that “This was my first runway show ever and it was for Sports Illustrated.”

“So this is a pretty big deal. And I was surrounded by a pool. So if you fall, you’re going straight to a pool. But I channeled my nervousness and turned it into excitement.”

She of course didn’t fall into the pool, instead strutting her stuff with confidence. With 67,800 fans so far on Instagram and counting, it’ll be interesting to see where Raine goes with her modeling career from here.