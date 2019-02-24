‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Star Gwilym Lee Attends The Oscars With A Good Luck Gift From His Parents

Lee is wearing his celebration cuff links to the Academy Awards.

Everyone needs someone cheering for them from the sidelines, and Bohemian Rhapsody star Gwilym Lee is no exception. But Lee has had his “mum and dad” in his corner since the beginning, and they gave him a gift once upon a time, a pair of cuff links that are finally getting a workout this awards season according to Metro.

With a big smile on his face, Lee posted a photo on his Instagram page to show off the cuff links that his parents gave him on his 18th birthday in the belief that he would one day wear them to the BAFTAs.

“My mum and dad got me these cuff links for my 18th birthday and said – ‘you can wear them to the BAFTA’s one day’ Today, I finally made it – and here they are! Thanks mum and dad!”

But the actor who played Brian May in the Queen biopic will also be sporting the lucky accessory to the Oscars, something even his mum might have not anticipated.

If you follow Lee’s Instagram @mrgwilymlee, you will see the accomplished actor making the most of the awards season, as he hopped a plane this week from London’s Heathrow Airpor to Los Angeles, eager to soak up some of the California sunshine with Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Ben Hardy.

According to Vanity Fair, the party invitations were plentiful once he and the other Bohemian Rhapsody cast touched down in Hollywood. Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones and Genesis Global boss Manfred Fitzgerald hosted a party Friday night at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood to honor the (five-time) nominated movie.

The whole gang, including Lee, turned up for the event along with the surviving members of the band Queen and toasted their past and future success.

Before the Welsh actor’s turn as Brian May, Lee was best known for his three seasons as DS Charlie Nelson in the popular mystery series, Midsomer Murders, says Fansided. But if there were any doubters in the past, Lee has now cemented himself as A-list after his performance in Bohemian Rhapsody, which was “a role he fell into easily with a grounded sense that balances out the boundless personality of Malek’s Mercury.”

Lee has also starred in the PBS period drama Jamestown, a series about the struggles in Colonial Virginia, and can be seen later this year in the film, Top End Wedding, and also the short film The Agency.