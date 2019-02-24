Watch Birmingham Iron Vs Atlanta Legends Live Stream: Start Time, Alliance Of American Football Week 3 Clash

The undefeated Birmingham Iron go on the road for the first time to face the winless Atlanta Legends in a key AAF East Division matchup.

After a tumultuous week behind the scenes in the new Alliance of American Football that saw the fledgling pro league require a $250 million infusion of capital in order to pay its players, according to The Washington Post, the focus returns to the gridiron as the undefeated Birmingham Iron will test their mettle on the road for the first time ever, when they travel the short 150 miles to neighboring Georgia. Host Atlanta Legends will be desperate for a win after a 0-2 start, in the game that will live stream from Georgia State Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Alliance of American Football Week 3 Birmingham Iron vs. Atlanta Legends matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, February 25, at the 24,300-seat Georgia State Stadium, formerly known as Turner Field, in Atlanta, Georgia. That start time will be 3 p.m. Central Standard Time, 1 p.m. Pacific.

Despite not yet having thrown a touchdown pass, Birmingham quarterback Luis Perez is seen as an AAF “breakout star” in the young season, according to NFL Spin Zone, tossing for 436 yards and a 60.6 percent completion rate over the team’s first two games.

But Birmingham’s ground game has led the team to its 2-0 record, fronted by 28-year-old former Alabama Crimson Tide star Trent Richardson, who was claimed by the Cleveland Browns with the third overall pick in the 2012 National Football League draft, according to Pro Football Reference. But after Richardson posted a solid rookie season, rushing for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns for a Browns team that won only five games that season, Cleveland dealt Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round draft pick. After two more seasons, Richardson never played in the NFL again.

Richardson has rushed for three touchdowns and 99 yards on 42 carries over Birmingham’s first two games, according to NoExtraPoints.com stats.

Atlanta, perhaps not surprisingly, is not favored to take its first win, despite playing at home, with odds makers tapping the Legends as six-point underdogs against the visiting Iron, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Birmingham Iron vs. Atlanta Legends AAF Week 3 game will be offered as a national broadcast, as well as via live stream on CBS Sports Network. Bear in mind that to access the CBS Sports Network live stream on computers, mobile devices, or set-top streaming boxes such as Roku or Apple TV, fans must have valid login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

There is, however, another method to live stream the Birmingham Iron vs. Atlanta Legends AAF Week 3 game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages which carries the CBS Sports Network, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, during which fans can catch all of the action in the Iron-Legends AAF East clash streamed live at no charge.