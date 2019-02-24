Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Can’t Believe’ Tristan Thompson Cheated On Her With Jordyn Woods, Per ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian has known about Tristan Thompson’s hookup with Jordyn Woods for a week now, and allegedly, she still can’t believe it.

According to People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian is still coming to terms with the fact that her old flame, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, who had become a close friend of the entire family.

“Khloe is still hurt. She still can’t believe that Tristan hooked up with Jordyn. Everyone thinks she will be better off now. Tristan won’t be able to hurt her again. For him to hook up with Jordan is the ultimate betrayal,” an insider told the magazine.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reportedly has a lot to look forward to despite her current broken heart. She not only has a career that she loves, but she also has a little girl that she adores more than anything.

The insider also claims that Khloe may find it difficult to adjust to not having Tristan in her life, but that she’s already been living in L.A. with True on her own for months, so her daily routine won’t be altered much.

“It’s always difficult when you realize a relationship that you have worked hard on to keep is completely over. But for Khloe, although it seemed she was always hoping Tristan would change, she has been acting for a while like she has moved on,” the source added.

The insider went on to say that Khloe Kardashian never expected that she would be a single mom and that Tristan Thompson’s behavior with Jordyn Woods — in addition to his previous cheating scandal back in April of last year — really shook her.

Meanwhile, although Kardashian may be furious with both Thompson and Woods for their insensitive behavior, she’s reportedly not set on exacting any sort of revenge on the pair. She did remove Jordyn from her Good American line of clothing and unfollowed her on Instagram, but she isn’t planning anything else.

As for Tristan, Khloe is said to want their daughter, True, to grow up having both parents in her life, so it seems that the couple will continue to be in one another’s lives as co-parents for the foreseeable future.

Khloe has seen her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, go through many ups and downs with her child’s father, Scott Disick, and she may be able to get some co-parenting inspiration from them, as the two seem to have finally figured it all out.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season next month.