Nina Dobrev Flaunts Her Slender, World-Famous Figure In A Clingy Crimson Gown For ‘Vanity Fair’

The Vampire Diaries starlet Nina Dobrev is known the world over for her spunky attitude and quick wit in addition to her slender physique. The brunette bombshell recently took to popular social media platform Instagram to share a red-hot look with her audience, and the results were simply stunning.

In this particular image, Nina strikes a provocative pose while clad in a body-hugging crimson gown. A large cutout around the sides and back reveals an expanse of the actress’ fair and flawless skin, showcasing her slender waistline and feminine curves. Shooting a coy glance over her right shoulder at what one can presume to be an array of cameras, Nina makes it clear by the slight smile on her face that she’s completely immersed in her natural element. The gown itself is also heavily embroidered with matching ruby detailing, floral patterns stretching out across the fringes and down her thighs to highlight her trim silhouette.

Her signature chestnut tresses are styled in a loose, wavy ponytail — her locks tumbling down at the nape of her neck to rest at her shoulders. Golden highlights can be seen throughout her hair, and the style looks casual yet chic at the same time.

Nina accessorized her look with a red clutch, and a white ring. Perfectly shaped eyebrows, some dark mascara, and a pretty nude lip were the cornerstones of her simple yet natural makeup look. She was backgrounded by a large Vanity Fair marketing display, complete with huge white lettering and stained wooden slats.

In the caption attending the sultry yet stylish snapshot, Nina gave a big shout-out to Vanity Fair as she prepped to attend the Oscars. Her rabid fan base ate the missive up, showering her with over 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments in record time.

One user wrote, “You manage to slay it every time, followed by a litany of flame emojis. A second Instagram fan quipped, “YOU LOOK AMAZING GIRL” in all caps for added emphasis, capped off with a heart emoji.

Nina Dobrev has made headlines most recently for taking on her haters head-on, slamming trolls who were body shaming her on social media for being — in their estimation — too slim. According to ET Canada, Dobrev replied to a troll who referred to her as anorexic, killing them with kindness.

“Thank you for your concern. I’m sorry to hear you weren’t doing well, I hope that you are taking care of yourself and doing better now. I’ll also let you know that I eat burgers and fries and all kinds of yummy things all the time. You should do the same.”

The actress and model is almost certainly going to tear up the Oscars red carpet, and her fans can’t wait to see her do so.