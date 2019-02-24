Instead Of Turning Himself In To Police, Robert Kraft Attends Swanky Pre-Oscar Party With Jeff Bezos

If police want to arrest New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on his soliciting prostitution charge, they may need to head to Hollywood.

After being charged in connection to a massive prostitution and human trafficking sting in Florida, Kraft has not yet turned himself in to police. As the Daily Mail reported, the allegations are apparently not stopping Kraft from living the billionaire lifestyle, as he was spotted at a swanky pre-Oscar party in Beverly Hills where Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was also in attendance.

The party was thrown by fellow billionaire Barry Diller, the report noted, and included a number of other business titans.

As the report noted, Bezos and Kraft have both shared space in the gossip mill in recent weeks.

“Bezos is also facing down his own scandal after the National Enquirer‘s imminent exposure of his affair with Sanchez forced him to publicly announce a split with his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, in January,” the report noted. “Earlier this month, Bezos accused the Enquirer of ‘extortion and blackmail’ for allegedly threatening to publish photos of his genitals if he did not back off accusations that their reporting was politically motivated.”

There are other reports that Robert Kraft has been openly flaunting his partying with much-younger women. The New York Post reported on Sunday that just before the Patriots played in the Super Bowl this year, Kraft was seen hanging out with the “hot” Asian women on the beach near his high-priced condo. There was no indication if any of the women were from the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, the spa where Florida police say women were trafficking from Asia to live in near-servitude, working every day with little access to the outside world.

Kraft will likely face additional discipline from the NFL, which has wide power to levy suspensions and fines for players and team officials who violate the league’s personal conduct policy. Other NFL owners have been suspended for multiple games and faced fines of up to $500,000 for similar arrests, though there is no official indication yet from the league of what the Patriots owner could be facing.

NFL Commissioner has wide-ranging powers to suspend or fine Patriots owner Robert Kraft over 'solicitation' charge https://t.co/KbtqVjey2D — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 24, 2019

While there had been some speculation about when Robert Kraft will turn himself in to face charges, a report from ESPN noted that Kraft and his legal team will likely negotiate with authorities when he will turn himself on the misdemeanor charges. Kraft faces up to 60 days in jail if convicted.