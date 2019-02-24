‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Finalist Erin Willerton Shows Off Insane Bikini Body In New Post

British model Erin Willerton recently took to her Instagram account and sent temperatures soaring after she posted a pic to flaunt her insane bikini body.

The sultry snap featured the 21-year-old model wearing a pink bikini top which allowed her to display an ample amount of cleavage as well her enviable abs. The model paired the bikini top with a white mini skirt through which she showed off her slender legs. Erin let her curly dark hair flow freely, accessorized with large silver hoop earrings, closed her eyes and tilted her head to one side to strike a pose. She wore minimal makeup to stay simple yet sexy. In the caption, Erin informed her fans that she will be turning 22 on February 25 and she posted the pic to celebrate her last day of being 21.

As of the writing of this article, the picture amassed more than 7,000 likes and fans openly expressed their love and admiration for the model in the comments section. One fan said that Erin is the definition of the most beautiful lady ever, while another one said that her looks are angelic, and she is simply stunning. Another fan, who also apparently belongs to Erin’s hometown of Bristol in England, wrote that the city always produces amazingly-fit girls like Erin.

Prior to posting the current picture, Erin wowed her fans with a video clip from her Sports Illustrated photo shoot. In the clip, Erin can be seen standing against the backdrop of a beautiful beach, wearing a skimpy blue bikini through which she flaunted her enviable figure.

Per the geotag, the shoot took place in the Bahamas and Erin described the experience as “surreal”. Fans seem to agree with her and showered her with complimentary words and phrases, including “gorgeous,” “simply stunning,” and “extremely sexy.” One person wrote that Erin’s beauty leaves him speechless, while another one asked her out on a date. The video was viewed more than 70,000 times which shows that Erin is becoming more and more popular on the photo-sharing website with the passage of time.

According to an article by The Daily Star, although Erin – a philosophy student – exhibits her modelling talent through her risqué social media posts, she is accustomed to being in the spotlight because she has been on the sidelines for her sister Amy Willerton’s career. Amy won the Miss Universe Great Britain title in 2013 and a look at the two sisters show that good looks definitely run in the family.

After being associated with her sister for many years, Erin is now all set to start off her individual career as a model and carve a name for herself in the industry entirely on her own.