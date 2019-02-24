Camille Grammer Meyer Denies Starting Drama On ‘RHOBH’ For More Camera Time

Camille Grammer Meyer may not be a full-time housewife this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but that doesn’t mean there will be any shortage of drama for the reality star. Reports began swirling in the last week suggesting that most of the cast members of RHOBH had an issue with Camille because they felt she was starting unnecessary drama to gain more camera time and secure her job. The former housewife is speaking out letting fans and viewers know that’s not the case whatsoever.

Hollywood Life is reporting on the drama surrounding Camille who spoke to an insider on the 50-year-old’s involvement this season.

“The RHOBH drama has been surrounded primarily around LVP this season, however, a lot of the ladies feel that Camille has caused a lot of issues too,” their insider revealed. “Several of them are feeling annoyed with [Camille] because she’s doing whatever she can for airtime since being demoted to a friend of the wives.”

Camille’s wedding to David C. Meyer will play out later in this season as cameras traveled to Hawaii to capture the special day. Housewives Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave attended the wedding which made the claims from Hollywood Life‘s insider seem confusing.

After Camille caught wind of the stories surrounding her making up drama, she spoke out on Twitter and laughed at the allegations.

“Haha.. doing whatever I can to get… what a bunch of Baloney,” she tweeted. “My house burned down fact. I got married fact. I’d question this so called [source’s] validity to the statements. Some girls [may] be frustrated w/ me for other reasons they stirred up,” she wrote according to All About the Real Housewives.

Camille is rumored to have some drama with full-time housewife Dorit this season, which also seemed to carry over past filming at Andy Cohen’s notorious baby shower. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Camille and Dorit got into it at the event for baby Cohen and the Bravo head honcho told the ladies to save their drama for the reunion.

Hollywood Life confirmed the drama between Camille and Dorit but did not specify what the two ladies argued about. Another shocking revelation by the news outlet was the upcoming drama between longtime friends (and former enemies) Camille and Kyle. This fight is also a big mystery since Kyle was one of Camille’s bridesmaids. The problems between the ladies might arise after the Hawaiian wedding back on the mainland.

Camille definitely had a lot on her plate this year after losing her Malibu home in the devastating California wildfires.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.