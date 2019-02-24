‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of February 25: Flo Meets Hope, Liam In Shock

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 25, reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) continues to push Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) together. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) celebrate their good news, while Florence Fulton

Monday, February 25

Liam and Steffy will become alarmed when Hope insists that they spend more time together, per Highlight Hollywood. Hope does not want to deprive Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) or Kelly (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) from their father and wants Liam to devote all his time to his daughters.

Wyatt is thrilled when his father agrees to resurrect Spectra Fashions. Of course, he will now return to Spencer Publications along with his girlfriend Sally.

Tuesday, February 26

Wyatt and Sally celebrate the rebirth of Spectra Fashions. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sally wants to show Wyatt her appreciation for what he has done for her. The couple will share an intimate moment while role-playing how they will further their negotiations with Dollar Bill.

Hope will return her wedding ring to Liam. Her move will shock both Liam and Steffy when they realize that Hope is willing to sacrifice her marriage for the sake of Phoebe and Kelly.

Wednesday, February 27

Bill is pleased that Wyatt has decided to return to the family business. He will reassure his son that he is a changed man and that he is determined to bring his family back together again.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) are shocked when they find out that Wyatt and Sally will be leaving for Spencer Publications. Eric and Quinn might even be hurt as they have supported the couple in their careers at Forrester Creations.

Thursday, February 28

Flo has a new job at the Bikini Bar. Zoe (Kiara Barnes) will confront her father’s accomplice when she discovers her working tables.

Just when Wyatt and Sally thought that the Spectra Fashions revival was a sure thing, Bill will surprise them with a curve ball. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Bill may have some terms and conditions of his own.

Flo gets a job at the Bikini Bar on B&B. #BoIdandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/3xaa1Wkbqn — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) February 22, 2019

Friday, March 1

Liam will fight to save his marriage to Hope. Although he was blindsided by Hope returning her wedding ring, he won’t give up on his wife. He already told Hope that he was committed and married to her, and is determined to prove his devotion.

Liam goes to Wyatt for advice regarding his marriage.

While working at the Bikini Bar, Flo overhears Hope talking to Katie (Heather Tom) about the loss of Beth. Hearing Hope speak about Beth will unnerve Flo.