‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Flaunts Her Epic Makeup Game In Glam Shot With Fiance Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules starlet Lala Kent is absolutely no stranger to capturing the attention of her legions of ardent admirers, having cultivated a sizable Instagram fan base of over 1 million followers. She’s also quite proud of her relationship with her movie producer fiancee, Randall Emmett — and she showed as much in her most recent share made to the popular social media platform.

In her most recent Instagram share, Lala Kent displayed her deep makeup skills as she flaunted a perfect look as she posed next to her fiancee. Her epic makeup game consisted of perfectly sculpted eyebrows — distinctly drawn and arched to perfection — as well as a dramatic winged eyeliner. Perfectly blended foundation and natural contouring combined to erase any and all blemishes from her fair complexion, and smile and laugh lines were also notably absent.

Dark mascara helped to frame her seafoam green eyes, and the winged eyeline helped to showcase their shape. Her lips were painted a pretty nude hue, and were parted to reveal her perfectly straight, white teeth.

Her signature tawny tresses were styled straight, pulled casually about her head to create a casual yet classy look. Long silver strand earrings helped to reinforce the haute couture elegance of her entire aesthetic, and a broad smile helped to cement her natural beauty.

For his part, Randall Emmett is also looking fairly suave. Donning a black dress shirt and a bit of sculpted stubble, the movie industry mogul appeared stone-faced as he posed next to his fiancee.

In the caption attached to the close-up glam shot, Lala not only gushed of her love for Randall, but also gave a huge shout-out to all of the components which were employed in the creation of her flawless look. It seems like her most serious devotees also appreciated the massive amount of effort that must have gone into her impressive makeup, as they lavished over 10,000 likes and 150-plus comments on the snapshot in relatively short order.

One user wrote, “Freaking flawless! It’s so good to see you so happy,” trailed by a duo of large heart emojis. A second Instagram fan quipped, “Absolutely gorgeous, love love love this! Couple goals!”

It appears that Lala Kent is head over heels in love with Randall Emmett, as she has been making headlines most recently for espousing precisely this sentiment. As Us Weekly details, she took the time to call her man the “most incredible human in the world” in a new and exclusive interview. Her fans and followers seem to really enjoy seeing the two lovebirds together, and can’t wait to see what she might share with them next.