Kim Kardashian Shows Off Red Hair On Social Media

Kim Kardashian has changed her looks a lot over the years, but her newest hair color and style has everyone talking.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian took to social media over the weekend to show off her brand new red hair. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star debuted her new look on Twitter with a sexy new video clip.

In the video, Kim is seen sporting short, red hair. Kardashian, who usually opts for very long locks, had her hair cut to just above her shoulders. Her hair was parted to the side and styled in natural-looking waves.

However, a wig was seen in the background, meaning that the new look may have been a temporary one for the reality star, who has experimented with wigs in the past.

Kim’s new red hair was matched by her choice in wardrobe, makeup, and snack. Kardashian wore a bright red shirt in the video, and also sported bright red eye shadow. Kim also licked a red lollipop in the short clip and had a dark bronzed glow to her face.

Kardashian is also seen with a dainty gold chain around her neck, dark eyebrows, and thick lashes. Another person is seen sitting in the background.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kim Kardashian recently got into a Twitter war with the creator of The Bachelor, Mike Fleiss. Kim was mad that Fleiss seemed to be teasing fans that her sister, Khloe Kardashian, could possibly be the next star of The Bachelorette. The social media feud comes in the midst of Khloe’s very public break up with her daughter’s father, Tristan Thompson, who allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Later, Kim tweeted a link to a story, and referred to the rumors of Khloe possibly being The Bachelorette, calling them “Fake f—ing news big time.”

“How would Kim Kardashian know??? This is between me and Kris Jenner – and most importantly Khloe Kardashian,” Mike Fleiss hit back.

Later, Khloe jumped in, telling Mike that she’s “not f—ing clickbait” and that he needs to “stop” or he’ll be “hearing from” her lawyers. Fleiss then told the reality star that his intentions — and the show — are about “helping people find true love” and “nothing more.”

Fans can likely see more of the drama involving Kim, Khloe, and Mike Fleiss when a brand new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians begins airing on the E! network in March.