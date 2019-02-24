Watch ACF Fiorentina Vs Inter Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Round 25 Showdown Online

Struggling Inter Milan need to tighten their grip on their top four Serie A position, but they face dangerous opponent in surging ACF Fiorentina.

Embattled Inter Milan Coach Luciano Spalletti just can’t seem to find his way out of the ongoing soap opera at the iconic Italian club, as he struggles to guide them back into the UEFA Champions League for a second straight year after a five-season absence. Though Inter have now won four matches in a row after a winless streak of four, as SB Nation reports, the drama involving the team’s star Argentine striker Mauro Icardi has only grown more intense over the past week. ACF Fiorentina can only hope that the disarray pays to their advantage as they close in on a European slot of their own, and could move level with the final Europa League place with a win in the match that will live stream from Florence.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 25 contest on Sunday, pitting 10th-place ACF Fiorentina against third-place Inter Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at 43,000-seat Stadio Comunale Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy, on Sunday, February 24.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the Fiorentina-Inter live stream starting at 1 a.m. on Monday morning, February 25, India Standard Time.

The club may have taken a step toward resolving the Icardi contract situation by proposing a new offer to the striker this week, according to The Sun newspaper. But the deal is reportedly for far less in annual wages than the total of $11.3 million that Icardi has demanded.

In fact, according to SB Nation, the new offer prepared by Inter management is not even at the level of an earlier $8 million per year offer that the club was prepare to extend to Icardi.

In the meantime, ACF Fiorentina have quietly moved up the table to 10th place, at 35 points, on the strength of an eight game unbeaten streak that sees them going without a defeat since December 26, per Soccerway. The Violet have won four of those games, including a 7-1 pounding of AS Roma in the Coppa Italia in January.

To watch a free live stream of the ACF Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan Sunday Serie A match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, which enables fans to watch the Viola vs. Nerazzurri clash at no charge.

U.S. fans who prefer an Italian-language live stream can view ACF Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan online via Rai Italia America.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the ACF Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the live streaming source for the Round 24 match on Sunday in the Tuscan capital city.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of ACF Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.