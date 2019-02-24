‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of February 25: Jack Plays Dirty

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 25 through March 1 bring considerable revelations in the J.T. murder case, and Phyllis faces the possibility of losing everything. Meanwhile, Rey makes an arrest in Lola’s case, and the Abbotts try to retake Jabot.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) changes his mind about living with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), according to She Knows Soaps. After seeing how Phyllis betrayed Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case), Nick decides he can no longer live with her. Nick breaks up with Phyllis and tells her to move out, which leaves her reeling.

Then, Billy (Jason Thompson) takes Phyllis to task for her actions and how they could affect Jabot. Billy believes that Phyllis’s involvement in covering up J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) death is very similar to the scandal caused by his gambling. He lost his position as CEO over his gambling addiction, and Billy believes that Phyllis should lose hers too. Billy and tells Jack (Peter Bergman) that it’s time to oust Phyllis, and he wants Jack to get Kerry (Alice Hunter) on board.

In that vein, Jack and Kerry reach a turning point and he asks her to help him at Jabot, which means she may start reporting on Phyllis’s actions at the company. Before the week is over, Jack stages a takeover, because he believes it’s time to put an Abbott back at the head of the family company. Never one to go down easily, Phyllis vehemently defends her position as CEO, and it’s possible the Abbotts won’t be successful in taking her down.

Meanwhile, Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc) strategy is called into question. He never had all the facts until Phyllis testified in court. Now, the Newmans will work together on a plan about how they plan to defend themselves and stay out of jail for J.T.’s murder. Of course, when Christine (Lauralee Bell) introduces incriminating evidence, things might get tougher for Nikki and Victoria. As for Sharon, with her mom’s future up in the air, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) makes a move.

Elsewhere, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) finds herself under arrest after Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) figures out she was the one who pushed Lola (Sasha Calle), as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Lola wore Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) coat on the night of her attack, and Mia pushed Lola, thinking she was Abby. Mia announces that she’s pregnant when Rey snaps the cuffs around her wrists, but he calls her bluff.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) makes a sacrifice. Last week, he struggled with his overwhelming anxiety when he returned to the hospital for the first time since Hilary’s death to visit Lola.