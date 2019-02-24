Kate Beckinsale ‘Is Happy With’ Pete Davidson Says Source

The 45-year-old actress is said to be smitten with the 25-year-old comedian.

Kate Beckinsale is having a good time dating Pete Davidson, Us Weekly is reporting. The 45-year-old actress and 25-year old Saturday Night Live comedian were first seen flirting at various Golden Globes after-parties in January, and the rumors of their fling were seemingly confirmed when the couple were photographed holding hands while leaving Lago Bar in Los Angeles earlier this month. Now, it’s being reported that Beckinsale is completely smitten with her younger beau.

“Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him,” shared a source. “They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has such a fun, young, loving personality and is happy with him.”

While many people found the budding romance to be a bit of a random pairing, sources say that Davidson is actually “exactly [Kate’s] type.” Though the 20 year age difference may seem surprising to some people, those who know Beckinsale personally seem to think the pairing makes complete sense. Beckinsale is said to enjoy “embracing her youthful side” and “young guys that make her laugh.” Sounds like the comedic Davidson fits the bill!

Don’t expect this relationship to get as serious as his relationship with ex-fiancee Ariana Grande, however. An unknown source who knows Davidson said that while the comedian is having “fun,” with Beckinsale, the long distance between them may put a stop to a deeper romance. Beckinsale resides in California, as many actresses do, while Davidson’s home-base is in New York City due to his gig at Saturday Night Live. Davidson is also said to still be healing after his tumultuous relationship with Grande, and it’s not likely he’ll dive into something serious anytime soon.

Grande “isn’t bothered at all” by Davidson’s new relationship according to sources, and she even went as far as to tell paparazzi that she thought the pairing was “so cute.” The pop singer is thriving career-wise following her dramatic break-up with Davidson, and it appears Davidson is trying his best to move on by focusing on his career as well — his latest project Big Time Adolescence was said to be a hit at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Still, the failed relationship seems to have left Davidson pessimistic about his future love life. According to another article from Us Weekly, he recently covered up one of his tattoos with the word “CURSED.” The tattoo he was covering up was a matching one he had gotten with Grande during their relationship. All signs points towards Davidson probably keeping things casual with Beckinsale.