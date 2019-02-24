‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, February 25: Hope Shocks Liam & Steffy

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 25 tease that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will become increasingly concerned about Hope (Annika Noelle.) Both Steffy and Liam are worried about Hope’s mental and emotional well-being after the loss of her child Beth.

In fact, Hope is now convinced that Liam and Steffy should be a family for the sake of Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that the former couple will become alarmed as Hope tries to push them together, per Highlight Hollywood.

Hope first voiced her opinion to her mother Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang.) She told Brooke that if you loved someone, you should set them free. She implied that she should set Liam free from their marriage.

She also told Brooke that Liam belonged with the girls, and that their lives would be easier if he was a full-time father to them. Although Brooke tried to reason with Hope, she remained adamant that she was keeping the girls from a present father in their lives. Brooke had then gone to see Steffy to ask her to support Liam and Hope’s marriage.

Steffy and Liam share their mutual concern that Hope has become obsessed with Phoebe.

However, the blonde also told her husband her feelings about how he should spend his time. After he arrived back from the cliff house, Hope asked Liam what he was doing back home so soon. He was irritated that his wife would have preferred him to spend more time with the girls.

As Hope talked to Liam, it became obvious that she felt guilty that he was spending time with her at all. She felt that the girls needed him more. She recalled what it was like to grow up without a father, and did not want the same for Kelly and Phoebe. She said that his life was with Kelly and the girls.

Liam did not want to pursue this line of thought. He told Hope that he was committed and married to her. But Hope still felt as if she was not entitled to his time.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Hope will shock Liam when she gives him his ring back during the week of February 25. It appears as if she wants him to get back together with Steffy for the sake of the children. But Liam won’t give up on his marriage that easily.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.