Reese Witherspoon Shares Throwback Photo From Her Oscar Win: ‘This Moment Was So Special In My Life’

Reese Witherspoon is keeping the 2019 Academy Awards nominees in her thoughts on Sunday.

The actress shared a photo of her and her mother during the 2006 Academy Awards ceremony. Witherspoon took home an Oscar that year for Best Actress after portraying June Carter in the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line. Joaquin Phoenix portrayed Johnny Cash in the film. Walk the Line was Witherspoon’s first Oscar win and was an “unforgettable” moment for the Legally Blonde star.

Witherspoon’s photo was shared on her Instagram page for her 16.6 million followers to see. In the photo, she is sitting with her mother, Betty Reese, smiling as Witherspoon holds her Oscar. She said sharing the moment with her mom was “the best part of the night.” The photo received more than 37,000 likes and more than 140 comments from fans of the actress and producer.

“This is the sweetest picture-you look so much like your beautiful mom!!” one commenter exclaimed.

“No stronger bond… beautiful picture,” another commenter wrote, followed by heart emojis.

Witherspoon also won a Screen Actors Guild for her role in 2006. She was reportedly handpicked by Carter to play the singer in the biopic, which shows the origins of her marriage with Cash, which lasted from 1968 until Carter’s death in 2003. In March 2018, Witherspoon reflected on the role on Instagram and the work it took for her to become Carter, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“This moment was so special in my life,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her as she accepted the award. “I worked really hard on #WalkTheLine, taking singing lessons for 6 months, learning to play the auto-harp (which was REALLY Fun!) and watching endless tapes of June Carter. So, when I won the Oscar on March 5, 2006, it meant the world to me to be recognized by my peers. Overwhelmed, excited and truly humbled, I will never forget that moment.”

The Cruel Intentions star was nominated for her second Academy Award in 2015 for her role in Wild. The film was another biopic for the star, as she portrayed writer Cheryl Strayed in her adaptation of her memoir of the same name. The film follows Strayed’s 100-mile solo hike to recover from the death of her mother. Witherspoon told Time Out magazine in 2015 that one reason she took the role was to stray away from Hollywood’s “wholesome” image of her, as she played a drug addict and had multiple sex scenes in the film.

“I’ve had so many frustrating conversations with the studios,” she said while laughing. “They say: ‘We don’t want to see you curse in a movie or do drugs. We don’t want to see you have sex.'”

The 91st annual Academy Awards airs at 8 pm EST.