Dua Lipa Rocks A Bra Under Glam Jacket On Instagram

Dua Lipa stepped out in a very glam outfit a few days ago, and shared several photos with her fans on Instagram. The outfit consisted of a bra with a feathered jacket, which was likely a show stopper at the after party she attended in London. The bra was black and white and appeared to be a houndstooth pattern, while the jacket was black with giant white feather accents on the lapels and wrists. She matched this with a pair of black and loose workout pants with a white stripe down the sides. Her hair was worn in a middle part, and it was bedazzled with strips of hair accessories.

It’s been an eventful week for the singer, as she snagged an award at the Brit Awards. In addition, she did a medley with Calvin Harris and Sam Smith that had Twitter going wild, detailed The Daily Mail. The only thing about the performance that was questioned by viewers happened before Lipa started singing. Sam Smith appeared on stage with model Winnie Harlow, who danced next to him as he sang. While viewers were unsure of the reason for her presence, true fans knew that Winnie was in his music video.

Lipa previously opened up to Rolling Stone about her rise to fame, noting that at first she described her sound in a unique way.

“I’d go into the studio, like, ‘I want to sound like Nelly Furtado and J. Cole,’ and people would be like, ‘What the f*ck?’ ”

Dua also shared some personal information noting, “This is, like, the 100 books I should read before I die. I bought all of them, and my goal is to read them all. I think it helps with my songwriting.” Apparently, that’s not the only list she has, as she keeps several on her phone.

And the singer also revealed some of her tips for songwriting. Considering all of the hits she’s had, it’s likely very good advice.

“You couldn’t use the same words too often, next to each other. And not everything can start on the one, because it doesn’t keep it as interesting.”

Her Stories also showed Lipa messing around with a filter that gave her giant lips. She smiled wildly and joked that she had granola in her teeth. Plus, an update from today showed her neon outfit that was a colorful dress that she paired with knee-high shiny black boots.