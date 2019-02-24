Adam Schiff Vows To Subpoena Mueller Report If Necessary

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff warned on Sunday against withholding Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report.

Schiff’s warning was aimed at the Department of Justice, as per reporting from The Hill.

The House Intelligence Committee Chairman argued that President Trump — who is being accused of conspiring with official Moscow to sway the 2016 presidential election in his favor — should welcome the publication of Robert Mueller’s final report, vowing that the the information will be shared with the public one way or another.

“We are going to get to the bottom of this. We are going to share this information with the public. And if the president is serious about all his claims of exoneration, then he should welcome the publication of the report.”

If the Department of Justice refuses to publicize the report, according to Adam Schiff, it will be subpoenaed and Special Counsel Robert Mueller will be brought in to testify before Congress. Furthermore, the the top Democrat threatened, the issue will be resolved in court “if necessary.”

“We will obviously subpoena the report, we will bring Bob Mueller in to testify before Congress,” he said.

Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether Trump colluded with the Kremlin, is expected to submit a written report about his findings to the recently-appointed Attorney General William Barr.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors that Mueller is wrapping up the so-called Russia probe began circulating earlier this week. It was speculated that the special counsel is set to submit the much-anticipated report to the attorney general sometime next week. This was subsequently denied by multiple senior Justice Department officials, however.

Schiff: 'We will bring Bob Mueller in to testify' if report not made public https://t.co/SilRnA82fs — POLITICO (@politico) February 24, 2019

During his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Attorney General William Barr refused to commit to publicizing Mueller’s report, prompting intense criticism from members of the Democratic Party. Adam Schiff weighed in on the issue as well, arguing that Barr’s legacy will be “tarnished” if the tries to withhold the report.

Schiff predicted that both the Justice Department and the attorney general will face intense pressure to release the report, so that the American public can see whether Trump colluded with the Kremlin or not.

“If he were to try to withhold, try to bury any part of this report, that will be his legacy. And it will be a tarnished legacy. So I think there will be immense pressure not only on the department but on the attorney general to be forthcoming,” House Intelligence Committee chairman said.

Even though the Russia probe is reportedly nearing its epilogue, President Donald Trump’s legal troubles are not going away. As reported by CNN, Adam Schiff recently announced more investigations into Trump’s finances.