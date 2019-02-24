Michael Jackson’s Doctor Claims The ‘King Of Pop’ Was Raped As A Child

Conrad Murray makes bombshell revelations in explosive new book.

The doctor who killed Michael Jackson with a fatal injection of Propofol has made the controversial claim that the singer was raped as a child.

Conrad Murray served as both Jackson’s doctor and confidante. The medical man has now revealed in his new warts-and-all book, This Is It: Laying Bare Grim Details From The King Of Pop’s Life, that Jackson was a victim of child abuse.

The Mirror reports that Murray claims the celebrated hit-maker revealed the dark secret to him, and him alone, during the last years of his life. He also claims that Jackson’s ever-changing and often dramatic appearance was a result of the trauma he suffered as a child, and his particular method of dealing with low self-esteem and self-loathing issues.

Murray claims Jackson “couldn’t stand his appearance,” and he writes that the singer once confessed to him that he hoped plastic surgery would help him escape the horror of his past. Yet apparently it never did because he believes Jackson’s memories were so painful and the hurt run so deep.

According to Murray, Jackson, who is himself branded a sexual predator in controversial new documentary “Leaving Neverland,” once told him, “Everyone always spoke of the fact how I was beaten by my father, how I was called names and told I was ugly.”

“I agree that all of that happened to me. I’m sure similar experiences are happening even today to children in many families, but they are not sodomized. I don’t think that is common.”

The doctor stopped short of naming the culprit who abused Jackson, but Murray is no stranger to making outrageous claims about the singer. He once claimed that he was so close to the “King of Pop” he used to hold his penis and put condoms on for him.

After he served his four-year jail sentence for involuntary manslaughter, in 2013 Murray gave The Mail On Sunday a compelling interview regarding his life with Jackson.

Phil Walter / Getty Images

The doctor explained that because Jackson suffered from incontinence when he was sleeping, he had to wear a condom catheter. He alleges that because Jackson didn’t know how to put condoms on he would do it for him.

The doctor explained, “You want to know how close Michael and I were? I held his penis every night. Michael didn’t know how to put a condom on, so I had to do it for him.”

Murray also explained the reason Jackson would wear dark trousers all the time is because after using the lavatory he would, “drip for hours.”

Although Murray was charged with administering the surgical-grade sedative which killed Jackson, he still insists that the singer “got hold of his own stash of Propofol and injected himself.”