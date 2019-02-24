Donald Trump Tells Americans To ‘Hold The Date’ For July 4, Twitter Cracks Up, ‘You Didn’t Invent July 4’

Donald Trump drew immediate heckling on Twitter when he declared that there will be a celebration in Washington D.C. on July 4

Donald Trump pumps his fist.
In a Sunday morning post on his Twitter account, Donald Trump told Americans to “HOLD THE DATE” for a Fourth of July celebration in Washington D.C., that would feature a “Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!” But Twitter users were not impressed by what many of them saw as Trump’s attempt to take credit for inventing the idea of a Fourth of July celebration.

One Democratic member of Congress, Eric Swalwell, replied on his own Twitter account with some sarcasm.

“If this goes well, I think we should follow it with a big party in Times Square the night before New Year’s Day,” Swalwell tweeted.

But whether Trump was simply announcing that he would deliver a speech at the already planned Fourth of July celebration in Washington D.C., or at an all-new, competing celebration, remained unclear from his tweet. As a report by Cox News Service noted, Trump’s announcement could signal that there will be “dueling” Fourth of July events taking place at opposite ends of the National Mall.

Every year since 1979, Congress has sponsored an Independence Day celebration under the title A Capitol Fourth. The event, which features fireworks and musical performances, is hosted by a celebrity presenter, or in some cases, a team of presenters. PBS has broadcast the show each year, regularly ranking among the most-watched PBS programs each year.

Fireworks go off over the Lincoln Memorial.
Other Twitter users, including Vox editor Matthew Iglesias, also met Trump’s puzzling proclamation with sarcasm.

Trump has previously called for a massive military parade to take place in Washington D.C., though the parade would have been scheduled for Veterans Day in November. But as Axios noted, Trump was forced to scrap that idea (at least temporarily) after the Pentagon and local D.C. officials objected to the cost of Trump’s proposed parade — estimated at $92 million.

Trump also claimed that his “Salute to America” would rank as “one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.” That would put it in competition with the 2009 inauguration of President Barack Obama, which drew an estimated 1.8 million people to the National Mall, according to Politifact.

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King drew an estimated 250,000 to his now-legendary “I Have a Dream” speech, which was delivered at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 1963, as CNN recounts. The attendance at King’s speech was especially noteworthy because the event was not connected to any national holiday or official occasion.