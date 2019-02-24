‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Felicia And Mac Are Asking Questions As Speculation About The Ryan Case Continues

General Hospital spoilers for the week ahead tease that there is a lot of action set to play out in relation to the Ryan storyline. Only Kevin and Laura know the truth and they are trapped in the basement of Ferncliff, but some other central characters will be popping up and asking questions.

It has not gone unnoticed by fans that some characters who should have been central to this storyline have been practically invisible. When Ryan’s original reign of terror played out he was obsessed with Felicia, and as this new storyline started he was obsessed with her again. However, Kristina Wagner’s Felicia has barely been utilized.

Similarly, John York’s Mac and Lynn Herring’s Lucy have only been minimally incorporated into finding answers in this investigation. The latest General Hospital spoilers suggest that will change, at least somewhat, over the next few shows.

The new print edition of Soap Opera Digest teases that Felicia and Mac will be getting some airtime as they speculate about the investigation. SheKnows Soaps notes that viewers will see these two pop up during the episode airing on Thursday, February 28, and fans are hoping they might prove to be central in uncovering the truth at last.

In addition, Lucy will be seen in Friday’s show. General Hospital spoilers share that Lucy will be asking some questions, although it’s not known for certain this is related to the Ryan storyline. Given the history that Lucy, Mac, and Felicia have with Ryan and Kevin, it would probably be a great payoff for patient fans to see these three play a pivotal role in exposing Ryan for who he is and what he’s done.

As anxious as fans are to see this storyline come to a conclusion of sorts, General Hospital spoilers hint that it’s going to take at least a couple of weeks yet. Jordan won’t be in a position to explain her plan with Franco and Kevin and Laura remain trapped at Ferncliff. Ryan is anxious to whisk Ava out of town, but he may not be able to get everything into place quickly enough to escape scrutiny.

In fact, General Hospital spoilers tease that Ryan may find himself pursuing one more victim before he leaves Port Charles, and this could prove to be his undoing. Will Mac, Felicia, and Lucy come up with the right questions and theories to help break this case open at last? Fans hope so, and answers will be revealed soon.