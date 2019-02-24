Meghan Markle Gets A Henna Tattoo For ‘Good Luck’ During Her Pregnancy During Morocco Trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in Morocco last night, and as The Inquisitr previously shared, the royal couple has been subjected to intense security scrutiny since arriving due to some violent protests in the area. It seems they were able to visit with some of the locals, however, and the two took a helicopter to the mountains to visit an all-girls school.

As People Magazine reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Education For All boardinghouse in the Atlas Mountains. For the quick trip, Markle wore a navy blazer with a black, fitted top underneath, which showed off her ever-growing baby bump. She paired the look with slim black pants and some stunning, yet comfy-looking velvet flats. Markle wore her dark hair in loose curls that spilled over her body. She kept the accessories light for the exciting trip, but she did leave the mountains with one more interesting decoration than she came with.

To mark her seventh month of pregnancy, Markle received a henna tattoo. The material is made from plants, and as noted by People, is perfectly safe for the royal mom-to-be while awaiting the arrival of her baby, as it contains no synthetic chemicals.

“It’s for when we have a big party. Now she is pregnant we do the henna to keep her happy with with the baby. For good luck,” Khadeja Oukattou, one of the school’s housemothers, said of the special moment. Oukattou also added that the children were very excited to see the royal couple and that they took the time to wish them a happy and healthy delivery.

The heartwarming moment mirrors one that the Duchess of Cambridge herself, Kate Middleton, experienced while she was seven months pregnant. While on a royal outing with her husband, Prince William, she stopped by a booth and got a similar brown henna tattoo with flowers and other intricate designs on her arm. At the time, Middleton was pregnant with Prince Louis, who was born in April of 2018.

The royal couple were also greeted by some locals while in the Atlas Mountains. The pair were pleased to meet a pair of young sisters, Rania and Rayhanna, ages five and two, who welcomed the Duke and Duchess upon their arrival. The sisters, who are part Moroccan and part British, wore vibrant red dresses and held a Moroccan flag while greeting the royal couple. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle crouched down to their level to shake hands, and have a quick chat with the adorable young ladies.

According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie’s Twitter feed, the two hopped back in their helicopter to get some rest and relaxation back at the royal residence. The two will be attending a special event this evening.