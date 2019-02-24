Lupita Nyong’o’s Best Award Show Outfits

Not only is actress Lupita Nyong’o a talented actress whose blockbuster hits have led her to attend award shows like the Golden Globes and the Oscars, she knows how to dress the part as well. The 35-year-old Black Panther star has turned heads on the red carpet with stunning couture gowns since her debut 2013 film, 12 Years a Slave. Nyong’o is known for showing off her afro and other natural hairstyles like braids and twists at events. Her style has catapulted her to icon status and she has covered multiple fashion magazines, including Vogue and Allure. She once told Porter Magazine that accolades like being one of People’s “Most Beautiful People” are a triumph for her and others who look like her.

“Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people…that they are beautiful just the way they are,” she told the magazine.

As Nyong’o prepares for the 2019 Academy Awards, her looks of the past may be her only competition this year.

1. 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Nyong’o’s look for the Golden Globe Awards in January further cemented her title as one of the most stylish celebrities. The star wore a blue beaded Calvin Klein gown that shimmered as she walked down the red carpet. Her natural hair is slicked back with silver tasseled earrings to finish the look. The dress was floor-length and was subtly paired with Nyong’o’s makeup look, which was a dark red lipstick and eye shadow.

2. 2014 Met Gala

The actress turned heads for her first Met Gala in 2014 when she wore an extravagant Prada gown, per E! News. The Emerald green gown provided a caged look and was draped with feathers and jewels. Nyong’o opted to wear a brown bodycon dress under the see-through dress, paired with a feathered headband to complete the look.

3. 2014 Golden Globe Awards

For her first Golden Globes ceremony, the then-nominee donned a bold Ralph Lauren off-the-shoulder dress and a cape attached. The striking dress cemented Nyong’o as one of the best-dressed stars of the award season. Fashion editors from almost every magazine featured the actress wearing the look.

4. 2018 Academy Awards

Though she wasn’t nominated for an Oscar in 2018, Nyong’o was still the one to watch on the red carpet at the event. The actress went for a golden goddess look with an Atelier Versace gown, per Glamour UK. The dress consisted of one split up the actress’ leg and had gold and black sequins to add detailing to the look. The star wore simple makeup and added one braid with gold accessories to her hair.

5. 2014 Academy Awards

Nyong’o’s first Academy Awards show look is perhaps one of her most iconic. The Queen of Katwe star wore a pale blue custom-made Prada gown paired with a headband and jewelry by Fred Leighton. She said the inspiration behind her gown was of the star’s hometown in Kenya.

“It’s a blue that reminds me of Nairobi, so I wanted to have a little bit of home,” she said.

The dress landed Nyong’o on every best-dressed list and was what she wore when she accepted her award for Best Supporting Actress for 12 Years a Slave.

Fans of Nyong’o’s style will get to see what she wears next when the 91st Annual Academy Awards airs on Sunday at 8 pm EST.