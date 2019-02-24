‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Earns Worst Screenplay Award At 2019 Razzies

The 2019 Razzie awards have been announced and despite a clean-up year for the critically detested Holmes & Watson, it was Fifty Shades Freed that edged out the Sherlock Holmes re-imagination to bring home the award for Worst Screenplay, Vulture reports. Other nominees in the category included Death of a Nation, Gotti, The Happytime Murders, and Winchester.
Fans didn’t care much for the latest Fifty Shades installment either, with an audience score currently sitting at 38 percent.
The New York Times joined most major critical bodies in panning the film, finding little to redeem the third and final installment, which has been recognized as not only falling short of ongoing audience expectations but continuing to add puzzling action/thriller subplots to fill the runtime.
“Layering a damp-squib thriller subplot beneath what appears to be an ad campaign for the one-percent lifestyle, the returning director and screenwriter (James Foley and Niall Leonard) test the newly married couple with an inconvenient pregnancy and an unconvincing car chase,” said Jeannette Catsoulis for The Times.
The Razzy Awards, short for The Golden Raspberry Awards, were created by UCLA film graduates and film industry veterans John Wilson and Mo Murphy. The awards have been given since 1981 when the award ceremony took place in Wilson’s living room. The 2019 awards represent the 39th instance of the awards.
'Holmes & Watson,' Melissa McCarthy Win Razzie Awards for 2018's Worst https://t.co/vahKxWPr4I
— The Razzie® Awards (@RazzieAwards) February 23, 2019
Here is the full list of this year’s nominees (and winners).
Worst Picture
Holmes & Watson
Gotti
The Happytime Murders
Robin Hood
Winchester
Worst Actress
Melissa McCarthy in The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
Jennifer Garner in Peppermint
Amber Heard in London Fields
Helen Mirren in Winchester
Amanda Seyfried in The Clapper
Worst Actor
Donald J. Trump (As Himself) in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell in Holmes & Watson
John Travolta in Gotti
Bruce Willis in Death Wish
Worst Supporting Actor
John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson
Jamie Foxx in Robin Hood
Ludacris in Show Dogs
Joel McHale in The Happytime Murders
Justice Smith in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Worst Supporting Actress
Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) in Fahrenheit 11/9
Marcia Gay Harden in Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston in Gotti
Jaz Sinclair in Slender Man
Melania Trump (As Herself) in Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst Screen Combo
Donald J. Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Any Two Actors or Puppets in The Happytime Murders
Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career in Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson
Kelly Preston & John Travolta in Gotti
Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel
Holmes & Watson
Death of a Nation
Death Wish
The Meg
Robin Hood
Worst Screenplay
Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James
Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley
Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson
Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers
Razzie Redeemer Award
Actress: Melissa McCarthy
Actor: Tyler Perry
Director: Peter Farrelly
Franchise: Transformers
Studio: Sony Animation Studio