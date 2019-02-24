‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Earns Worst Screenplay Award At 2019 Razzies

The 2019 Razzie awards have been announced and despite a clean-up year for the critically detested Holmes & Watson, it was Fifty Shades Freed that edged out the Sherlock Holmes re-imagination to bring home the award for Worst Screenplay, Vulture reports. Other nominees in the category included Death of a Nation, Gotti, The Happytime Murders, and Winchester.

Fans didn’t care much for the latest Fifty Shades installment either, with an audience score currently sitting at 38 percent.

The New York Times joined most major critical bodies in panning the film, finding little to redeem the third and final installment, which has been recognized as not only falling short of ongoing audience expectations but continuing to add puzzling action/thriller subplots to fill the runtime.

“Layering a damp-squib thriller subplot beneath what appears to be an ad campaign for the one-percent lifestyle, the returning director and screenwriter (James Foley and Niall Leonard) test the newly married couple with an inconvenient pregnancy and an unconvincing car chase,” said Jeannette Catsoulis for The Times.

The Razzy Awards, short for The Golden Raspberry Awards, were created by UCLA film graduates and film industry veterans John Wilson and Mo Murphy. The awards have been given since 1981 when the award ceremony took place in Wilson’s living room. The 2019 awards represent the 39th instance of the awards.

'Holmes & Watson,' Melissa McCarthy Win Razzie Awards for 2018's Worst https://t.co/vahKxWPr4I — The Razzie® Awards (@RazzieAwards) February 23, 2019

Here is the full list of this year’s nominees (and winners).

Worst Picture

Holmes & Watson

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Robin Hood

Winchester

Worst Actress

Melissa McCarthy in The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Jennifer Garner in Peppermint

Amber Heard in London Fields

Helen Mirren in Winchester

Amanda Seyfried in The Clapper

Worst Actor

Donald J. Trump (As Himself) in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell in Holmes & Watson

John Travolta in Gotti

Bruce Willis in Death Wish

Worst Supporting Actor

John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson

Jamie Foxx in Robin Hood

Ludacris in Show Dogs

Joel McHale in The Happytime Murders

Justice Smith in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Worst Supporting Actress

Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) in Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden in Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston in Gotti

Jaz Sinclair in Slender Man

Melania Trump (As Herself) in Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst Screen Combo

Donald J. Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Any Two Actors or Puppets in The Happytime Murders

Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career in Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson

Kelly Preston & John Travolta in Gotti

Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel

Holmes & Watson

Death of a Nation

Death Wish

The Meg

Robin Hood

Worst Screenplay

Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James

Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley

Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs

The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson

Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers

Razzie Redeemer Award

Actress: Melissa McCarthy

Actor: Tyler Perry

Director: Peter Farrelly

Franchise: Transformers

Studio: Sony Animation Studio