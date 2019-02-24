Trump Advisor Kellyanne Conway Earns Razzie Award For Worst Supporting Actress

Edges out fellow nominee Melania Trump.

Political Advisor Kellyanne Conway has certainly made headlines in the past thanks to her work in front of a camera, but it was always for impassioned arguments in favor of her boss, Donald Trump, not her appearances in films.

Yet thanks to her appearances as herself in footage for the Michael Moore documentary Fahrenheit 11/9, she was eligible this year for her first Razzie Award, The Hill reports. Conway won in the category of Worst Supporting Actress.

Also nominated for more typical film work were Marcia Gay Harden (Fifty Shades Freed), Kelly Preston (Gotti), and Jaz Sinclair (Slender Man). Similar to Conway, First Lady Melania Trump also made the nomination list thanks to footage in Moore’s film.

Fahrenheit 11/9 presents a detailed depiction and analysis of today’s political climate, including the factors that led up to what was for many an unexpected Trump presidency and the political and social divisions that have deepened and widened since. Conway’s appearance in the film was a reflection of the new class of political surrogates who have appeared prominently on television and elsewhere in support of the Trump presidency.

Moore’s previous work has included other politically-charted films such as Bowling for Columbine, which explored themes of gun violence closely in the wake of the Columbine mass school shooting in 1999.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, annually honor the worst performances and films for the year. The award was created by UCLA film graduates and film industry veterans John Wilson and Mo Murphy and has been running yearly since its debut in 1981.

While typically reserved for the more traditional panning of actors, actresses, and film industry professionals like screenwriters and directors, Razzie organizers have also been known to sneak in a not-so-subtle dig at other public figures, often through appearances such as Conway’s in documentaries.

Trump himself was on the nomination list multiple times this year, including Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo, for an appearance, like Conway’s in Fahrenheit 11/9 and also for footage used in Dinesh D’Souza’s Death of a Nation. Trump won in both categories. The president’s win for Worst Screen Combo was framed as an undeniably snarky dig that paired Trump and “his self-perpetuating pettiness,” according to the award announcement.

It isn’t just the presidency that has made Trump a Razzie target, however. He had previously picked up a Worst Supporting Actor award for a cameo appearance in the 1991 Bo Derek film Ghosts Can’t Do It.

Trump & WH adviser Conway win big at Razzie worst film awards https://t.co/uYIefnOgTj pic.twitter.com/A9X76kBO60 — Zyite.com (@zyiteblog) February 23, 2019

Here is the full list of this year’s nominees (and winners.)

Worst Picture

Holmes & Watson

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Robin Hood

Winchester

Worst Actress

Melissa McCarthy in The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Jennifer Garner in Peppermint

Amber Heard in London Fields

Helen Mirren in Winchester

Amanda Seyfried in The Clapper

Worst Actor

Donald J. Trump (As Himself) in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell in Holmes & Watson

John Travolta in Gotti

Bruce Willis in Death Wish

Worst Supporting Actor

John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson

Jamie Foxx in Robin Hood

Ludacris in Show Dogs

Joel McHale in The Happytime Murders

Justice Smith in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Worst Supporting Actress

Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) in Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden in Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston in Gotti

Jaz Sinclair in Slender Man

Melania Trump (As Herself) in Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst Screen Combo

Donald J. Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Any Two Actors or Puppets in The Happytime Murders

Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career in Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson

Kelly Preston & John Travolta in Gotti

Worst Remake, Ripoff, or Sequel

Holmes & Watson

Death of a Nation

Death Wish

The Meg

Robin Hood

Worst Screenplay

Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James

Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley

Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs

The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson

Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers

Razzie Redeemer Award

Actress: Melissa McCarthy

Actor: Tyler Perry

Director: Peter Farrelly

Franchise: Transformers

Studio: Sony Animation Studio