John C. Reilly Earns Worst Supporting Actor Razzie For ‘Holmes & Watson’

Co-star Will Ferrell spared thanks to President Trump.

Will Ferrell may have dodged a Razzie bullet for his performance in Holmes & Watson — thanks to a surprise Worse Actor win by President Donald Trump — but co-star John C. Reilly wasn’t as lucky, as CNN reports. While Holmes & Watson was widely panned by critics and viewers alike, it also picked up more than its fair share of Razzie nominations and wins this year, including Worst Picture.

Reilly picked up Worst Supporting Actor, edging out fellow nominees Jamie Foxx (Robin Hood), Ludacris (Show Dogs), Joel McHale (The Happytime Murders), and Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom).

Trump himself earned a handful of nominations for the 2019 Razzie Awards, thanks to a handful of documentary appearances, including Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9, where he was featured in the form of real-life footage. Despite not being an acting role per se, the film appearances did open the door for a nomination and win, sparing Ferrell the same fate as Reilly.

Rolling Stone joined the chorus of negative criticism when the film was released, honing in particularly on the performance of the two leads.

“The desperate, extreme mugging of both actors — truly, a telltale sign that even they realized that the story…wasn’t much to hang gags upon, so they’d better make faces ASAP,” their critic, David Fear, wrote.

'Holmes & Watson,' Melissa McCarthy Win Razzie Awards for 2018's Worst https://t.co/vahKxWPr4I — The Razzie® Awards (@RazzieAwards) February 23, 2019

Here is the full list of this year’s nominees (and winners).

Worst Picture

Holmes & Watson

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Robin Hood

Winchester

Worst Actress

Melissa McCarthy in The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Jennifer Garner in Peppermint

Amber Heard in London Fields

Helen Mirren in Winchester

Amanda Seyfried in The Clapper

Worst Actor

Donald J. Trump (As Himself) in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell in Holmes & Watson

John Travolta in Gotti

Bruce Willis in Death Wish

Worst Supporting Actor

John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson

Jamie Foxx in Robin Hood

Ludacris in Show Dogs

Joel McHale in The Happytime Murders

Justice Smith in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Worst Supporting Actress

Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) in Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden in Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston in Gotti

Jaz Sinclair in Slender Man

Melania Trump (As Herself) in Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst Screen Combo

Donald J. Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Any Two Actors or Puppets in The Happytime Murders

Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career in Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson

Kelly Preston & John Travolta in Gotti

Worst Remake, Ripoff, or Sequel

Holmes & Watson

Death of a Nation

Death Wish

The Meg

Robin Hood

Worst Screenplay

Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James

Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley

Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs

The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson

Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers

Razzie Redeemer Award