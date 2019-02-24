John C. Reilly Earns Worst Supporting Actor Razzie For ‘Holmes & Watson’

Will Ferrell may have dodged a Razzie bullet for his performance in Holmes & Watson — thanks to a surprise Worse Actor win by President Donald Trump — but co-star John C. Reilly wasn’t as lucky, as CNN reports. While Holmes & Watson was widely panned by critics and viewers alike, it also picked up more than its fair share of Razzie nominations and wins this year, including Worst Picture.
Reilly picked up Worst Supporting Actor, edging out fellow nominees Jamie Foxx (Robin Hood), Ludacris (Show Dogs), Joel McHale (The Happytime Murders), and Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom).
Trump himself earned a handful of nominations for the 2019 Razzie Awards, thanks to a handful of documentary appearances, including Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9, where he was featured in the form of real-life footage. Despite not being an acting role per se, the film appearances did open the door for a nomination and win, sparing Ferrell the same fate as Reilly.
Rolling Stone joined the chorus of negative criticism when the film was released, honing in particularly on the performance of the two leads.
“The desperate, extreme mugging of both actors — truly, a telltale sign that even they realized that the story…wasn’t much to hang gags upon, so they’d better make faces ASAP,” their critic, David Fear, wrote.
'Holmes & Watson,' Melissa McCarthy Win Razzie Awards for 2018's Worst https://t.co/vahKxWPr4I
— The Razzie® Awards (@RazzieAwards) February 23, 2019
Here is the full list of this year’s nominees (and winners).
Worst Picture
- Holmes & Watson
- Gotti
- The Happytime Murders
- Robin Hood
- Winchester
Worst Actress
- Melissa McCarthy in The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
- Jennifer Garner in Peppermint
- Amber Heard in London Fields
- Helen Mirren in Winchester
- Amanda Seyfried in The Clapper
Worst Actor
- Donald J. Trump (As Himself) in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
- Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes
- Will Ferrell in Holmes & Watson
- John Travolta in Gotti
- Bruce Willis in Death Wish
Worst Supporting Actor
- John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson
- Jamie Foxx in Robin Hood
- Ludacris in Show Dogs
- Joel McHale in The Happytime Murders
- Justice Smith in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Worst Supporting Actress
- Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) in Fahrenheit 11/9
- Marcia Gay Harden in Fifty Shades Freed
- Kelly Preston in Gotti
- Jaz Sinclair in Slender Man
- Melania Trump (As Herself) in Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst Screen Combo
- Donald J. Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
- Any Two Actors or Puppets in The Happytime Murders
- Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career in Sherlock Gnomes
- Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson
- Kelly Preston & John Travolta in Gotti
Worst Remake, Ripoff, or Sequel
- Holmes & Watson
- Death of a Nation
- Death Wish
- The Meg
- Robin Hood
Worst Screenplay
- Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James
- Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley
- Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
- The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson
- Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers
Razzie Redeemer Award
- Actress: Melissa McCarthy
- Actor: Tyler Perry
- Director: Peter Farrelly
- Franchise: Transformers
- Studio: Sony Animation Studio