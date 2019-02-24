Khloe Kardashian Trolled By Bachelor Nation After Twitter War With ‘Bachelorette’ Producer Mike Fleiss

‘The Bachelor’ showrunner fires back at the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star to reveal why she’d make a terrible ‘Bachelorette.’

Khloe Kardashian has made it clear that she will not be the next Bachelorette, and it sounds like there is no love lost with show creator Mike Fleiss, either.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shut down rumors that she is in talks to star as the next Bachelorette on the heels of her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating scandal. Now, Fleiss has revealed that Khloe Kardashian doesn’t have what it takes to be a leading lady on his rose-filled ABC reality show to begin with.

After Mike Fleiss teased that his “dear friend,” Bachelor superfan Kris Jenner, was working with him to get her daughter Khloe to star on The Bachelorette, Jenner’s older daughter Kim Kardashian posted screenshots to Twitter to prove that her sister is not in talks with The Bachelorette producer.

“Eww I mean put some respeck on my name,” Khloe Kardashian is shown texting her sister about The Bachelorette rumors, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Later, Khloe Kardashian threatened Mike Fleiss by warning him that she is not to be used as clickbait for his show.

“Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!” Khloe Kardashian tweeted to The Bachelorette producer.

“Khloe Kardashian is very much in contention… Stay tuned!" #TheBachelorette ????https://t.co/Ey2TizFkNZ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 21, 2019

But Mike Fleiss responded by defending his reality TV franchise, tweeting, “This is about helping people find true love— nothing more!!! #TheBachelorette.”

Fleiss later revealed that he had put the offer out there to help Khloe, whose dating life has been tumultuous, but then noted that she doesn’t have one of the main qualities that every Bachelorette star must have: A sense of humor. Mike Fleiss added that it is time to “look elsewhere” for the next Bachelorette.

One of the things we look for in choosing #TheBachelorette is a great sense of humor… Might be time to look elsewhere. — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 24, 2019

I sincerely offered our assistance. If a certain someone thinks he/she doesn’t need our help to find true love, so be it!!! #TheBachelorette — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 24, 2019

Meanwhile, members of Bachelor Nation poked fun at Khloe Kardashian’s comment about putting “some respeck” on her name. Several alums from the long-running ABC dating series, including current Bachelor star Colton Underwood, weighed in on Khloe’s diss of The Bachelor franchise.

Guess Khloe doesn’t “respeck” us… — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) February 24, 2019

Respeck*** — Colton Underwood (@colton) February 24, 2019

Opens up twitter.. finds out @khloekardashian doesn’t respect me…. but I get it https://t.co/mHz1FlTjTy — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) February 24, 2019

While several members of Bachelor Nation banded together in to show the reality franchise some “respeck,” a few other Bachelor stars took shots at Mike Fleiss. Former Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis took to social media to accuse Fleiss of stirring up “fake news,” to which Fleiss fired back at his former leading man by saying it’s hard to take an insult seriously from a guy who trademarks his name.

Franchise favorite Luke Pell joked that The Bachelorette showrunner probably wishes he could edit his Twitter exchange with Khloe Kardashian, and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe compared Mike Fleiss to the devil, tweeting, “The devil works hard but Mike Fleiss works harder.”

It’s impossible to be insulted by someone who tradeMARK’S their name https://t.co/KMSowSKeFm — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 24, 2019

I bet @fleissmeister wishes he could edit these tweets like he edits his tv show #gigisup ???????????? https://t.co/OecagWAWHn — Luke Pell (@lukepell) February 24, 2019

Check out the video below to see Kris Jenner talking about which of her famous daughters she could see as a star on The Bachelorette.

The next season of The Bachelorette will air this spring on ABC.