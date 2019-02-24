Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes In Texas With ‘No Sign Of Survivors’

Authorities do not believe anyone could have survived the crash.

An Amazon Prime cargo plane crash landed into Trinity Bay Saturday afternoon. The three passengers on board are suspected to be dead as human remains have been discovered and they do not believe anyone could have survived.

In a recent report from PEOPLE, the e-commerce giant’s cargo plane was making a run from Miami to Houston when it crashed into Trinity Bay. The Boeing 747 aircraft was under the operation of the Atlas Air company doing contracted runs for Amazon.

The large cargo plane went down into the shallow waters of the Bay around 12:45 p.m., shortly before it was scheduled to arrive at its destination in Houston.

The names of the three passengers believed to be dead have not yet been released to the public.

The Atlas Air Company did release a brief statement confirming that their Air 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 was “involved in an accident.” They also went on to officially confirm there were three passengers on board and that “those people and their families are top priority at this time.”

The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) reportedly lost both radar and radio contact with the plane when it was roughly 30 miles from its intended landing site, Houston George Bush International Airport. The FAA immediately issued an alert for the plane, but it was too late.

KHOU 11 reports that there was “no sign of survivors.”

Chamber County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne held a press conference where he told local media affiliates that some remains had been recovered and that those remains were not found inside what was left of the aircraft.

Capture from KHOU helicopter showing a part of the Amazon "Smile" on wreckage of 767 cargo plane pic.twitter.com/xVFO0F7bIZ — ansaman (@hiddendraggin) February 23, 2019

Because the wreckage of the plane crash is spread out just shy of a mile, it will take time to complete the recovery process. During his statement, Hawthorne woefully said that he did not believe there was any way those on board could have survived the crash.

Amazon’s senior VP, Dave Clark also released a statement directly to KHOU 11 to reach out to the crew and their families.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the flight crew, their families and friends along with the entire team at Atlas Air during this terrible tragedy. We appreciate the first responders who worked urgently to provide support,” his statement read.

There has been reports of a plane crash near Houston. This Prime Air @amazon @AtlasAirWW #b763 appeared to crash in the water in the outskirts of the city. There was 3 people onboard (crew) and sadly they have died (@flightradar24 @TomPodolec). More details to come… pic.twitter.com/lRV5es3tsU — Mark Brandon (@Mark__Brandon) February 23, 2019

In his statement to the media outlet, Hawthorne revealed that while the crash scene was clearly visible it took emergency services and first responders nearly 30 minutes to get there because of where it was located.

The waters of the Trinity Bay, which are a local haven for duck hunters, rest at about three to five feet, which made it difficult for vehicles and emergency personnel to gain access to the wreckage.

The FBI and the FAA are working together to investigate the reasons behind the tragic crash.