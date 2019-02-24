‘Shameless’ Spoilers: Frank & Fiona Bond Over Alcohol

For week’s, fans of the Showtime hit series Shameless have watched as Fiona (played by Emmy Rossum) spirals out of control. Some fans haven’t been able to help but notice that Fiona is turning into a disgusting replica of her father, Frank (played by William H. Macy).

While most saw it coming for a while now – especially those who watched the promo teaser for tonight’s episode – Fiona and Frank finally manage to bond over their failures and their alcoholism.

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers.

In tonight’s episode, Shameless fans see a rare and softer side of the father and daughter relationship between Fiona and Frank as the duo bond over being unemployed alcoholics. Frank embodies the role of a wise father and proceeds to give his daughter Fiona much-needed advice about the direction her life is taking.

Toward the beginning of the episode, Frank learns that Fiona was fired for her job and offers her tips on the best way to get unemployment. According to Frank, it is crucial for her to go to the unemployment office and apply in person, so they don’t lose her application. He also informs his daughter she just needs to “get creative” to find the money she needs to survive.

When a blackout rolls over Chicago, Frank seizes an opportunity to open up a supply shop and scam desperate and panicking residents of the south side out of their precious money.

Paul Sarkis / Showtime

Teaming up with a man who Frank refers to as “The Professor,” Frank is able to use the blackout to his advantage to make some money.

Further seizing an opportunity Frank acknowledges his daughter’s pretty face and encourages her to go on this blackout business venture with him. While Fiona willingly goes with the business idea, she squeezes her father for an even 50 percent cut of the profits. Once everything is said and done she proceeds to squeeze her father for another 10 percent as she was the brains of the operation and did most of the work.

Toward the end of the episode, Frank hits his daughter with a hard reality check as he educated her on the fact that alcoholism isn’t for everyone. According to Frank, there are two different kinds of drunks in the world including those that hold their alcohol well and those that do not. Frank proceeded to describe himself as “happy drunk” before describing his daughter as a “bad drunk.”

Paul Sarkis / Shutterstock

He demonstrated his point by encouraging her to have a shot before asking her how she felt. When she admitted to feeling good, she started to take another shot only for her father to stop her and tell her she needed to pump the brakes.

According to Frank, Fiona had the nasty habit of taking alcohol passed the point of being “good” and “fun” which caused her to turn into angry and aggressive drunk.

While Frank proceeded to clarify that he would never stop someone from drinking – because it was his favorite hobby – he stood by his belief that not everyone was built for getting drunk.

New episodes of Shameless air every Sunday only on Showtime.