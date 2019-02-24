Watch Chelsea Vs Manchester City Carabao Cup Final Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch EFL Cup Live Online

The first major title of the English season will be decided Sunday as Manchester City go for their second League Cup in a row, as they face five-time winners Chelsea.

The first major trophy of the English season will find a home on Sunday, when Wembley Stadium hosts the final of the 2019 League Cup, or as it is now known, the Carabao Cup, a game that will match two five-time League Cup champions against each other in Chelsea FC and Manchester City. In fact, for City, a win on Sunday could give them their first installment of a historic quadruple in the 2018/2019 season, though Coach Pep Guardiola calls such expectations “impossible” to meet, as quoted by Goal.com. But before Manchester City can even think about winning four titles in a single season, they must first get by Chelsea FC, who will be hungry for the silverware — and perhaps for the job of their coach, Maurizio Sarri, in the match that will live stream from London.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the English League Cup Sunday championship final one pitting the English Premier League’s sixth-place Chelsea FC against the table-topping Manchester City, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the iconic, 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium, in London, England, on Sunday, February 24.

Throughout central Europe, that kickoff will come at 5:30 p.m. Central European Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Blues-Citizens Carabao Cup final live stream at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, or 8:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 12:30 a.m. China Standard Time on Monday, February 25.

Manchester City, who are the defending Carabao Cup champions, also sit at the top of the Premier League table, and are through to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup — as well as holding a 3-2 lead after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Rond of 16 tie, according to Soccerway.

Just two weeks ago, Chelsea absorbed a 6-0 thrashing fro Manchester City in a league contest. The Blue also lost to Manchester United 2-0 a week ago, putting Coach Maurizio Sarri’s job on the chopping block as the team sank to sixth, per Sky Sports.

Chelsea last won the League Cup in 2015, defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, accoring to ChelseaFC.com.

Chelsea Coach Maurizio Sarri will hope to save his job by winning the League Cup. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Chelsea vs. Manchester City Carabao Cup final championship match, use the stream provided by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but offers a free seven-day trial period that allows fans to watch the Blues vs. Citizens League Cup final clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried on the Sky Go platform. In Italy, the Chelsea vs. Manchester City League Cup match will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the 2018-2019 Carabao Cup championship final match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. And in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of the Cup final that takes place Sunday in London.

Throughout the Middle East — and in numerous African countries as well — the game will stream only via BeIn Sports Arabia. Throughout the Caribbean, the game will stream only via SportsMax. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Chelsea vs. Manchester City, see LiveSoccerTV.com.