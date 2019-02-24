‘Shameless’ Spoilers: Lip Reveals Real Reason For Giving Fiona Tough Love

As The Inquisitr touched on last week, fans had pretty mixed feelings about the strain in the relationship between Lip Gallagher (played by Jeremy Allen White) and his sister Fiona (played by Emmy Rossum). While some felt Lip was being overly dramatic and way too hard on his sister others felt he was telling her exactly what she needed to hear.

Some fans even took to Twitter to open up about how emotional the scene between Lip and Fiona was in last week’s episode as well as how hard it was to watch. Unfortunately, there is an equally tough scene to watch in tonight’s episode as Lip and Fiona continue to go at it.

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers from tonight’s episode.

After being forced to say goodbye to Xan in tonight’s episode of Shameless when a representative from social services comes to take her away, Lip unleashes his rage by packing up all of Fiona’s things and tossing them out on the curb. Unsurprisingly, Fiona doesn’t take it too well when she comes home later and discovers her things on the lawn.

The eldest Gallagher sibling charges into the house like a rabid dog and jumps on her brother before proceeding to attack him for putting her stuff on the lawn. Fiona reminds her brother it is her house and her name is on the title. He, however, points out that it isn’t safe for Liam or Franny in the house with her living there.

Their father Frank (played by William H. Macy) steps in to stop Fiona from attacking her brother and to attempt to calm the waters. After Fiona exits the room, Frank reminds Lip he should consider cutting his sister some slack as raising six children alone is far from an easy task.

Paul Sarkis / Showtime

Toward the end of the episode Lip and V (played by Shanola Hampton) have a heart-to-heart conversation after she approaches him regarding kicking Fiona out of the house. She proceeds to inform Lip that Fiona would be crashing with her and Kev until she was able to get on her feet.

It was at this point in time that fans saw a softer side of Lip as he told V she couldn’t let Fiona live with her if she really wanted to help her. Lip explained that his sister – V’s friend – needed to hit rock bottom before she could start to fix herself. He continued to explain there was no way Fiona would get any better if V coddled her with a place to live and free booze.

After seeing Fiona lash out at everyone in the Albi, V decided to take Lip up on his advice and told Fiona she and Kevin didn’t think it would be a good idea for her to move in with them right now.

Paul Sarkis / Showtime

Lip’s tough love may have just been what the doctor ordered as the episode comes to a close with Fiona attending an AA meeting and sitting near her brother.

The promo for next week’s episode reveals Lip and Fiona having a much more civil conversation as they discuss how she’s going to pick up the pieces from her broken life and start over.